Karoline Leavitt Mocked by Critics After Accidentally Leaking Her Own Notes About Liberals Before TV Appearance — 'Is That Supposed to Scare People?'
Aug. 12 2026, Published 8:16 a.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt was mocked by critics after appearing to reveal a note reminding herself to use the phrase "extreme liberal Democrats" during a Fox News appearance with Sean Hannity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The White House press secretary shared a photo of her notes on social media shortly before the interview, prompting critics to accuse her of exposing a carefully crafted talking point.
Karoline Leavitt Appears to Reveal TV Talking Point
Leavitt, who serves as President Donald Trump's press secretary, posted the photo on August 10.
The detail was quickly spotted by Patriot Takes, an X account that tracks right-wing extremism.
"Karoline Leavitt's note inside her Fox News media van reminds her to say 'extreme liberal Democrats' while on air with Sean Hannity," Patriot Takes wrote.
The phrase has become a familiar part of Leavitt's political messaging as she attacks Democrats and others who oppose Trump's agenda.
During her appearance Monday night, Leavitt repeated the language seen in her notes.
"We cannot allow these radical extreme far left liberals to take power," Leavitt said.
"We have steady progress under President Trump right now. If these radical extreme liberals are given a chance at power in Washington, D.C., they will try to obstruct this president and turn our country into a communist hellhole with every extreme liberal policy that they try to implement," the press secretary added.
Critics Pounce on Karoline Leavitt's Notes
The behind-the-scenes glimpse quickly became a talking point for critics on social media.
"Extreme liberalism, that supposed to scare people?" a user wrote.
"Because she says it so seldom? No, she has to write it down because she doesn't know what she's talking about. Why should she be any different from the rest of this ugly, corrupt, fiscally incompetent & non-democratic administration?" someone else said.
Social Media Users Mock the Phrase
One person offered their own sarcastic response to the wording Leavitt had written down.
"Extremely Radical Republicans," they wrote.
Another critic accused Leavitt of aggressively repeating what they characterized as misleading political claims while defending Trump.
"It's wild how passionately she peddles the same daily lies and misinformation as her Daddy, acting like the rest of us live on the moon and somehow missed what's actually happening in this country. What a disgrace of Administration," a user shared.
Critics Ask Why She Needed a Reminder
Other users took aim at the fact that Leavitt needed to write down the phrase before the interview.
"You'd think that she says that phrase so many times she wouldn't need to write it down," one critic wrote.
Another was even more blunt in dismissing the language.
"Have to write it down because it's a lie," another commented.