Karoline Leavitt Mocked by Critics After Accidentally Leaking Her Own Notes About Liberals Before TV Appearance — 'Is That Supposed to Scare People?'

Leavitt, who serves as President Donald Trump's press secretary, posted the photo on August 10.

The detail was quickly spotted by Patriot Takes, an X account that tracks right-wing extremism.

"Karoline Leavitt's note inside her Fox News media van reminds her to say 'extreme liberal Democrats' while on air with Sean Hannity," Patriot Takes wrote.

The phrase has become a familiar part of Leavitt's political messaging as she attacks Democrats and others who oppose Trump's agenda.

During her appearance Monday night, Leavitt repeated the language seen in her notes.

"We cannot allow these radical extreme far left liberals to take power," Leavitt said.

"We have steady progress under President Trump right now. If these radical extreme liberals are given a chance at power in Washington, D.C., they will try to obstruct this president and turn our country into a communist hellhole with every extreme liberal policy that they try to implement," the press secretary added.