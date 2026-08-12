EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun At NBC's Strict New HR Rules

"Everyone at 30 Rock understood exactly what Kelly meant," said a source. "Everything is documented, every interaction is scrutinized, and people are constantly worried about crossing an invisible line."

Insiders said heightened vigilance followed the Matt Lauer scandal, with NBC dramatically strengthening its workplace policies.

"Nobody wants another crisis, so HR carries enormous influence," said another source. "Some employees appreciate the safeguards. Others think the pendulum has swung too far."