EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun At NBC's Strict New HR Rules
Aug. 12 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Kelly Clarkson poked fun at NBC's famously cautious HR culture during her residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, joking: "Sneeze and you're in a meeting!"
While a senior NBC source called Clarkson's quip "satire," RadarOnline.com can reveal other network insiders claimed she said out loud what many employees have been thinking for years.
NBC Remains Haunted By Scandal
"Everyone at 30 Rock understood exactly what Kelly meant," said a source. "Everything is documented, every interaction is scrutinized, and people are constantly worried about crossing an invisible line."
Insiders said heightened vigilance followed the Matt Lauer scandal, with NBC dramatically strengthening its workplace policies.
"Nobody wants another crisis, so HR carries enormous influence," said another source. "Some employees appreciate the safeguards. Others think the pendulum has swung too far."
Clarkson's Show Coming to An End
As Clarkson viewers may know, The Kelly Clarkson Show is officially coming to an end after seven seasons.
The host decided not to renew her contract as she shifts her focus to her children following the August 2025 death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, after his private cancer battle.