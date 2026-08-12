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EXCLUSIVE: Al Roker and Craig Melvin Battle for 'Today' Top Spot

Al Roker and Craig Melvin battle for the top spot on 'Today' as their on-air rivalry intensifies.
Source: MEGA

Al Roker and Craig Melvin battle for the top spot on 'Today' as their on-air rivalry intensifies.

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Aug. 12 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Today's Craig Melvin stood firmly beside Al Roker after the attempt on his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But NBC insiders revealed the two are locked in a quiet power struggle over who will be the face of Today.

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Craig Melvin and Al Roker Battle to Lead 'Today' Show

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Craig Melvin has been increasingly positioned at the center of the 'Today' broadcast, according to sources.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Craig Melvin has been increasingly positioned at the center of the 'Today' broadcast, according to sources.

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"Savannah's absence has created a vacuum, and someone has to lead the show," confided one NBC insider. "Craig and Al both want to be that person."

Sources said Melvin has been increasingly positioned at the center of the broadcast, while Al believes his deep connection with viewers makes him the natural choice.

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Craig and Al Are 'Keeping Score' Behind the Scenes

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Al Roker reportedly believes his connection with viewers makes him a natural choice to lead 'Today.'
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Al Roker reportedly believes his connection with viewers makes him a natural choice to lead 'Today.'

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"The guys are warm and friendly on camera, but they're absolutely keeping score," an insider said. "Every segment, every major interview, every high-profile assignment matters."

As viewers may know, Roker has been on the Today show for 30 years after officially joining the NBC morning program in January 1996.

For Melvin, he has been on the morning show for nearly 8 years after he first joined as a weekday news anchor in August 2018.

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