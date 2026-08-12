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EXCLUSIVE: Celine Dion Faces Fresh Fears Over Her Concert Comeback

Celine Dion faces fresh fears over her concert comeback as concerns emerge about her return to the stage.
Source: MEGA

Celine Dion faces fresh fears over her concert comeback as concerns emerge about her return to the stage.

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Aug. 12 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Celine Dion is a nervous wreck at the prospect of taking the stage again for her long-awaited comeback concerts in Paris after a three-year hiatus, sources told RadarOnline.com.

The My Heart Will Go On singer, 58, is scheduled to perform 16 shows over five weeks at Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, France, starting Sept. 12. Ten more concerts are planned for May 2027.

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Celine Faces High-Stakes Comeback

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Celine Dion is scheduled to begin a 16-show Paris comeback run on Sept. 12.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Celine Dion is scheduled to begin a 16-show Paris comeback run on Sept. 12.

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"Celine has so much riding on this as far as her self-confidence and even her legacy," according to an insider. "It could be disastrous if it doesn't go according to plan, because she's a very sensitive person with extremely high expectations of herself."

Although she's vowing to give it her best possible shot, her friends are bracing themselves if their worst fears come to pass.

"They're worried that she's trying to do too much, too soon," the source said.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the hitmaker was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022. She still struggles to manage the symptoms of the incurable neurological disorder, including severe muscle spasms and even frozen vocal cords.

But Dion isn't letting anything deter her.

"She's throwing her heart and soul into this comeback and putting a huge amount of pressure on herself because she wants everything to be perfect," said the source.

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Sons Rally Behind Celine's Comeback

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Rene-Charles, Eddy and Nelson are supporting Dion as she prepares to return to the stage.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Rene-Charles, Eddy and Nelson are supporting Dion as she prepares to return to the stage.

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"She's insisting she's in really good shape going into this and thankfully she's been rehearsing in a sensible way without pushing herself too hard."

Her three sons with her late husband, René Angélil, René-Charles, 25, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 15, have been a huge source of strength and support, the insider said.

"They are cheering her on all the way, and right now she's determined to stay positive, give this everything she's got and to hell with the risks."

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Celine Eyes Las Vegas Return

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The Canadian-born singer hopes her concert series will pave the way for another Las Vegas residency.
Source: MEGA

The Canadian-born singer hopes her concert series will pave the way for another Las Vegas residency.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Canadian-born superstar is hoping this concert series will help pave the way back to another residency in Las Vegas.

Her Caesars Palace run, which spanned 16 years, remains the city's highest-grossing show ever, with $681million in ticket sales.

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