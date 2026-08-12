EXCLUSIVE: Celine Dion Faces Fresh Fears Over Her Concert Comeback

"Celine has so much riding on this as far as her self-confidence and even her legacy," according to an insider. "It could be disastrous if it doesn't go according to plan, because she's a very sensitive person with extremely high expectations of herself."

Although she's vowing to give it her best possible shot, her friends are bracing themselves if their worst fears come to pass.

"They're worried that she's trying to do too much, too soon," the source said.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the hitmaker was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022. She still struggles to manage the symptoms of the incurable neurological disorder, including severe muscle spasms and even frozen vocal cords.

But Dion isn't letting anything deter her.

"She's throwing her heart and soul into this comeback and putting a huge amount of pressure on herself because she wants everything to be perfect," said the source.