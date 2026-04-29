Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Celine Dion
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Céline Dion's Heart Goes On — Stiff Person Syndrome-Stricken Singer is Dipping Her Toes in Dating Pool Again

celine dion dating pool stiff person syndrome
Source: MEGA

Celine Dion reenters dating pool while living with stiff person syndrome and rebuilding her life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 29 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Super songbird Celine Dion is excitedly prepping for her stage return, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the courageous My Heart Will Go On singer's got another huge change in store – the widow of 10 years has been quietly dating again.

The 58-year-old I'm Alive legend is looking forward to singing again in concerts in Paris in September and October after four years of battling stiff person syndrome, which causes painful spasms and muscle rigidity in the limbs and body and threatened to end her career.

Article continues below advertisement

Feeling Like Herself Again

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
maphotostwelve
Source: MEGA

Sources said Celine Dion is preparing for her Paris concert return after battling stiff person syndrome.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom of son Rene-Charles, 25, and twin 15-year-old boys Nelson and Eddy with late manager-hubby Rene Angelil, who died at 73 in 2016, is also finally ready to find companionship again, said sources.

"Celine is in a much better place these days and starting to feel like herself again, which has opened the door to the idea of dating," shared an insider.

"No one will ever replace Rene. He will always be her one true soulmate. But she's reached a point where she feels ready to have some companionship in her life.

Article continues below advertisement
Following the death of Rene Angelil, insiders said Dion is now open to dating again.
Source: MEGA

Following the death of Rene Angelil, insiders said Dion is now open to dating again.

Article continues below advertisement

"Her illness really hit home how fleeting life is, and how quickly it can change, but now she's feeling strong again and her lust for life has returned in full force."

Now, the moneybags babe, who's worth about $800million, wants to make the most of the years she has left, said the source.

Article continues below advertisement

Her Big Step

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Britney Spears has checked into rehab after DUI arrest as her recovery brings serious struggles and setbacks.

EXCLUSIVE: Boozy Britney Bounces Back — Car-Crash Singer Spears Goes Cold Turkey in Rehab After DUI Arrest… And Why It’s Not Proving Easy

Hoda Kotb has been eyeing a 'Today' show return after filling in for Savannah Guthrie during difficult time.

EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb Pines for 'Today' Return — Host 'Gagging' to Return to Flagship Show After Filling in For Distraught Pal Savannah Guthrie

Article continues below advertisement
According to sources, the singer's sons are supporting her decision to seek companionship.
Source: NLC / Neil Lupin / WENN / MEGA

According to sources, the singer's sons are supporting her decision to seek companionship.

"She says she feels like her life is very full, but she's also decided that she's done cutting herself off from that part of life," shared the insider.

"It's a big step for her, but everyone in her life is cheering this on, especially her boys. They want to see her happy, and truth be told, they do worry about her being on her own when they fly the nest."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.