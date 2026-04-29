EXCLUSIVE: Céline Dion's Heart Goes On — Stiff Person Syndrome-Stricken Singer is Dipping Her Toes in Dating Pool Again

Super songbird Celine Dion is excitedly prepping for her stage return, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the courageous My Heart Will Go On singer's got another huge change in store – the widow of 10 years has been quietly dating again.

The 58-year-old I'm Alive legend is looking forward to singing again in concerts in Paris in September and October after four years of battling stiff person syndrome, which causes painful spasms and muscle rigidity in the limbs and body and threatened to end her career.