EXCLUSIVE: Céline Dion's Heart Goes On — Stiff Person Syndrome-Stricken Singer is Dipping Her Toes in Dating Pool Again
April 29 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Super songbird Celine Dion is excitedly prepping for her stage return, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the courageous My Heart Will Go On singer's got another huge change in store – the widow of 10 years has been quietly dating again.
The 58-year-old I'm Alive legend is looking forward to singing again in concerts in Paris in September and October after four years of battling stiff person syndrome, which causes painful spasms and muscle rigidity in the limbs and body and threatened to end her career.
Feeling Like Herself Again
The mom of son Rene-Charles, 25, and twin 15-year-old boys Nelson and Eddy with late manager-hubby Rene Angelil, who died at 73 in 2016, is also finally ready to find companionship again, said sources.
"Celine is in a much better place these days and starting to feel like herself again, which has opened the door to the idea of dating," shared an insider.
"No one will ever replace Rene. He will always be her one true soulmate. But she's reached a point where she feels ready to have some companionship in her life.
"Her illness really hit home how fleeting life is, and how quickly it can change, but now she's feeling strong again and her lust for life has returned in full force."
Now, the moneybags babe, who's worth about $800million, wants to make the most of the years she has left, said the source.
Her Big Step
"She says she feels like her life is very full, but she's also decided that she's done cutting herself off from that part of life," shared the insider.
"It's a big step for her, but everyone in her life is cheering this on, especially her boys. They want to see her happy, and truth be told, they do worry about her being on her own when they fly the nest."