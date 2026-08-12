EXCLUSIVE: Jon Bon Jovi Silenced as Fresh Voice Fears Rock Career

"I'm sorry, I'm hurt, and you're not getting the best of me," he told the audience before leaving the stage.

Now, stunned insiders are saying the 11-time platinum-album star's singing voice is worse than anybody knows and he may have returned to the stage too soon after the surgery.

"Jon doesn't quit," a longtime pal told RadarOnline.com. "If he walked off that stage, something was seriously wrong."

His vocal struggles are nothing new.

In 2017, Bon Jovi cut short a concert in Pittsburgh, telling the audience, "I think I'm singing like s--t tonight and apologize."