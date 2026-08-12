EXCLUSIVE: Jelly Roll's Daughter Threatens Tell-All Over Bunnie Xo Split

"Y'all have no f--king idea what happened, and wait 'till y'all find out. Just f**king wait," she shared on a wild TikTok video. "Because I promise y'all, the view of what y'all have of not only the situation, but their relationship and the internet in totality is about to f**king crumble the day that I open my mouth."

DeFord, 18, claimed neither Roll, 41, nor influencer-podcast host Bunnie, 46, cheated, adding: "It's not a difference in f--king opinions. Nobody else lived in it, so don't f**king even."

The country hitmaker filed for divorce on May 18 citing "irreconcilable differences" after nearly 10 years of marriage, while Bunnie has said the couple had a falling-out on Mother's Day in May following months of poor communication.

Although their divorce is now final, in an on-stage appearance on June 18, Jelly gushed: "Bunnie, I love you, baby."