EXCLUSIVE: Jelly Roll's Daughter Threatens Tell-All Over Bunnie Xo Split
Aug. 12 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Jelly Roll is singing the praises of ex-wife Bunnie Xo, but his daughter is hinting the real reason behind their split will "crumble" the internet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a shocking social media rant, potty-mouthed Bailee Ann DeFord promised to rip the lid off the tattooed troubadour's divorce.
Bailee Defends Jelly And Bunnie
"Y'all have no f--king idea what happened, and wait 'till y'all find out. Just f**king wait," she shared on a wild TikTok video. "Because I promise y'all, the view of what y'all have of not only the situation, but their relationship and the internet in totality is about to f**king crumble the day that I open my mouth."
DeFord, 18, claimed neither Roll, 41, nor influencer-podcast host Bunnie, 46, cheated, adding: "It's not a difference in f--king opinions. Nobody else lived in it, so don't f**king even."
The country hitmaker filed for divorce on May 18 citing "irreconcilable differences" after nearly 10 years of marriage, while Bunnie has said the couple had a falling-out on Mother's Day in May following months of poor communication.
Although their divorce is now final, in an on-stage appearance on June 18, Jelly gushed: "Bunnie, I love you, baby."
Bailee Blasts Split Speculation Online
When news of the high-profile pair's split broke, fans went into a frenzy speculating on what caused their breakup – prompting Bailee to jump on social media to blast all the chatter.
In an expiring TikTok post last month, she said she was "disgusted" at how invested people were "in a very clearly private family matter."
She clapped back: "Worry 'bout your house – not mine," adding: "I'm not speaking on it – yet!"
Bailee Begs Fans For Compassion
In a later TikTok post, Bailee – whose mom is Roll's ex Felicia Beckwith – begged for "compassion" amid the blizzard of "hate" she'd been receiving.
"I will never forget those of you that have showed me empathy when I'm seeing a lot of hate. Thank you. So much," she shared. "And to everyone else, I hope humanity can evolve to a place where kindness comes first. I understand and respect opinions and that a public profile is a public profile, but that doesn't have to mean we throw away our human decency."