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EXCLUSIVE: Jelly Roll's Daughter Threatens Tell-All Over Bunnie Xo Split

Jelly Roll's daughter threatens a tell-all as questions swirl over his split from Bunnie Xo.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll's daughter threatens a tell-all as questions swirl over his split from Bunnie Xo.

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Aug. 12 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Jelly Roll is singing the praises of ex-wife Bunnie Xo, but his daughter is hinting the real reason behind their split will "crumble" the internet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a shocking social media rant, potty-mouthed Bailee Ann DeFord promised to rip the lid off the tattooed troubadour's divorce.

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Bailee Defends Jelly And Bunnie

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Bailee Ann DeFord claimed neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie Xo cheated before their divorce.
Source: MEGA

Bailee Ann DeFord claimed neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie Xo cheated before their divorce.

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"Y'all have no f--king idea what happened, and wait 'till y'all find out. Just f**king wait," she shared on a wild TikTok video. "Because I promise y'all, the view of what y'all have of not only the situation, but their relationship and the internet in totality is about to f**king crumble the day that I open my mouth."

DeFord, 18, claimed neither Roll, 41, nor influencer-podcast host Bunnie, 46, cheated, adding: "It's not a difference in f--king opinions. Nobody else lived in it, so don't f**king even."

The country hitmaker filed for divorce on May 18 citing "irreconcilable differences" after nearly 10 years of marriage, while Bunnie has said the couple had a falling-out on Mother's Day in May following months of poor communication.

Although their divorce is now final, in an on-stage appearance on June 18, Jelly gushed: "Bunnie, I love you, baby."

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Bailee Blasts Split Speculation Online

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Bunnie said months of poor communication preceded a Mother's Day falling-out with Roll.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie said months of poor communication preceded a Mother's Day falling-out with Roll.

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When news of the high-profile pair's split broke, fans went into a frenzy speculating on what caused their breakup – prompting Bailee to jump on social media to blast all the chatter.

In an expiring TikTok post last month, she said she was "disgusted" at how invested people were "in a very clearly private family matter."

She clapped back: "Worry 'bout your house – not mine," adding: "I'm not speaking on it – yet!"

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Bailee Begs Fans For Compassion

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DeFord asked for 'compassion' amid the 'hate' she said she was receiving.
Source: MEGA

DeFord asked for 'compassion' amid the 'hate' she said she was receiving.

In a later TikTok post, Bailee – whose mom is Roll's ex Felicia Beckwith – begged for "compassion" amid the blizzard of "hate" she'd been receiving.

"I will never forget those of you that have showed me empathy when I'm seeing a lot of hate. Thank you. So much," she shared. "And to everyone else, I hope humanity can evolve to a place where kindness comes first. I understand and respect opinions and that a public profile is a public profile, but that doesn't have to mean we throw away our human decency."

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