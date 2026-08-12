EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Kohberger Takes Major Gamble as He Seeks to Withdraw Guilty Plea

A conviction could once again expose him to the death penalty.

The former criminology doctoral student is seeking to abandon his guilty plea and get a trial, claiming he is actually innocent and was misled into confessing to the killings.

"My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn," Kohberger said in a statement to The New York Times on July 27.

He didn't offer up any evidence or other specific details related to his brand-new, bombshell innocence claim.

The family of Kaylee Goncalves was quick to react, saying Kohberger is like a "mosquito you just can't seem to swat."