Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson Shouldn't Face Death Penalty Because Shooting 'Didn't Endanger Others,' Defense Claims

Defense attorneys are now arguing prosecutors have not proven that others who attended the conservative commentators' event at Utah Valley University on September 10 were endangered by the shooting — a key element needed to charge him with aggravated murder.

Tyler Robinson 's lawyers say the death penalty should be off the table in his upcoming trial for allegedly killing Charlie Kirk , RadarOnline.com can report.

In Utah, not every homicide is automatically a capital crime. Prosecutors must show the killing was especially egregious and prove there was an "aggravating factor" in play as well.

In their brief, Robinson’s attorneys argued prosecutors presented no evidence that he knew his alleged actions would create "a great risk of death" to anyone besides the 31-year-old.

Robinson's high-priced lawyers issued a response Tuesday night to the state's official memorandum urging Judge Tony Graf to send the case to trial, firing back at many of the prosecutor's top arguments.

For Kirk's killing, prosecutors have argued the aggravating factor was that Robinson put others at risk when he allegedly fired at the popular podcaster in the middle of a packed, public college quad.

But the 23-year-old's attorneys countered that prosecutors need to show more than just a "possibility" of someone else getting hurt, arguing the fatal bullet was headed in only one direction.

"The bullet that struck and killed Mr. Kirk was not fired in an enclosed bedroom or space but rather, an open-air arena with what the State’s witnesses termed, 'a clear line of sight,'" the brief reads. "There were no threats to others in the course of conduct. There was no one 'directly' next to Mr. Kirk when he was shot, and there was no one under the tent on the side that Mr. Kirk was struck or behind him in the breezeway."