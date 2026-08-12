EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate Middleton 'Severs Ties With Beatrice and Eugenie' Amid Fresh Epstein Scrutiny

A royal source exclusively told Radar: "Kate has effectively severed what little relationship she had with Beatrice and Eugenie. There hasn't been some dramatic confrontation or explosive falling-out – it has been much quieter than that. The contact has simply disappeared. Kate understands that everything she and William do now is viewed through the prism of them being the future king and queen.

"The feeling is that Kate cannot afford to be dragged into another scandal by association. Beatrice and Eugenie have not been accused of wrongdoing, and nobody is suggesting otherwise, but the renewed scrutiny surrounding their parents has made an already complicated relationship even more difficult.

"Kate and Eugenie were never particularly close, so there wasn't an enormous friendship there to lose. But there was previously a family connection and a degree of warmth. That's largely gone. Kate's priority is William, their children and protecting the future of the monarchy.

"William's feelings about Andrew are extremely strong and Kate is completely supportive of her husband. They believe there has to be a very clear line between the future of the monarchy and the controversies that have engulfed the York family.