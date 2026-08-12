Former Trump Official Fires Back After Critics Claim She Was 'Zapping the President Awake With a Button on Her Belly'

Franklin appeared behind Trump during the Monday, August 10 event, where the president announced changes to federal childhood vaccine recommendations.

Hefox announced changes to childhood vaccine guidance, including plans to separate some vaccinations across different visits and pursue separate measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines.

As footage circulated online, social media users focused on Franklin's movements, with some jokingly describing the former White House staffer as a "robot" or "bobble head."

Others asked, "Question! Does Jayme Franklin look like a cyborg MAGA? Look at how her head moves!"

"That blank stare... It's the cyborg from Megan 3?" a comment read, referring to the popular film franchise.

Another wrote, "She looks like you could blow air right through her ears."

"I bet it is a Tesla robot," a user speculated.