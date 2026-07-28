Trump V. RFK Jr: Prez Calls Out Health Sec.'s Lack of Progress on Vaccines' Alleged Link to Autism

The president is said to have confronted RFK Jr. on his golf course in May, accusing the 72-year-old of getting the "yips" for not pursuing the controversial alleged link further following backlash.

According to the new report, RFK Jr. was left shaken by the comment; however, that interaction did not stop Trump from pressuring RFK Jr. as he "steers nearly every conversation" the two have back to the claim that vaccines are linked to autism.

The topic has divided both political figures and the public. Back in October 2025, during a Cabinet meeting, RFK Jr. claimed that circumcision is also "highly likely" linked to autism.

He said at the time, "There's many, many other confirmation studies – there's two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism. It's highly likely because they’re given Tylenol,