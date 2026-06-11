'Dysfunctional' RFK Jr. Goes Off on Reporter In Shock Tirade — After Health Sec. Is Accused of Being 'Checked Out' and 'Scrolling on Phone' on the Job
June 11 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared to lose his mind after he was accused of not paying much attention to his important duties as the Health and Human Services Secretary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg, of the New York Times, recently published a blistering article on RFK Jr., portraying him as having his head in the clouds and instead focusing on things that only matter to him.
'Mr. Kennedy Has Remained Isolated'
In the article, Stolberg noted that RFK Jr. had been quiet after the Ebola outbreak in Africa was declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization, and after six Americans were exposed.
"Mr. Kennedy has made no public comments about the spreading outbreak," Stolberg wrote. Sources also told the reporter that RFK Jr. "has shown little interest in managing the details of work in his department.
"Instead, they say, he is single-mindedly focused on his top priorities, including food recommendations and pesticide exposures, and hunting for evidence to support his long-held beliefs that vaccines are harmful."
Stolberg, who reported "Mr. Kennedy has remained isolated from much of the department’s top staff," also noted insiders told her the 72-year-old is "checked out."
RFK Jr. Goes Off on 'Unfair' Article
According to one source, after RFK Jr. arrived late to one particular meeting, he apologized, and according to a person in the room, offered up, "Thank you for putting up with my dysfunctional self."
Stolberg also reported RFK Jr. was rarely in attendance during meetings focused on updating him on their activities and tasks; and when he is in attendance, RFK Jr., "often appears disengaged and spends the time scrolling on his phone," before apparently clocking out at 4 pm.
However, RFK Jr. was not happy with the picture painted about him, as he took to X to rage and claimed the article was "unfair, inimical, and inaccurate."
He added during his tirade, "All one needs to refute your argument is to glance at my publicly available calendar and to review my unprecedented list of accomplishments on a wide range of issues, all of which I drove..."
RFK Jr., who claimed to "meet one-on-one with my counselors every day to decide policy and strategy," noted he gets out of the "office between 4:30 and 6:00 PM, so that I can spend three hours, in quiet, responding to emails. I normally work until 11 PM every night, mostly on phone calls to staff."
According to RFK Jr., Stolberg's sources were "anonymous employees, some of whom I fired or who quit to avoid being fired. You also deceptively quote HHS employees without identifying whether they were among those I fired..."
RFK Jr. wasn't done there, going on a lengthy tangent, calling out the previous administration, claiming, "When I took this job, the building was empty. About 90 percent of the employees were not coming to work. I changed that, but your newspaper never covers my reforms. Nor did you cover the fact that my predecessor almost never showed up for work here during his four years in office..."
He is referring to Xavier Becerra, who served during President Biden's tenure.
Critics Respond: 'You've Already Lost'
RFK Jr.'s response was meant with pushback, as one person on X said, "Bobby, if you're in politics and you have to explain it to this length and degree, you've already lost."
Another added, "Your own family did everything they could to make sure you weren't confirmed," and one user noted, " You are objectively the most unqualified HHS secretary in US history."
During his short time as Health Sec., RFK Jr. has also caught a pair of wild snakes, confessed to snorting cocaine off a toilet seat, and gotten into a hot tub with Kid Rock.