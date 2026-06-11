'Dysfunctional' RFK Jr. Goes Off on Reporter In Shock Tirade — After Health Sec. Is Accused of Being 'Checked Out' and 'Scrolling on Phone' on the Job

In the article, Stolberg noted that RFK Jr. had been quiet after the Ebola outbreak in Africa was declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization, and after six Americans were exposed.

"Mr. Kennedy has made no public comments about the spreading outbreak," Stolberg wrote. Sources also told the reporter that RFK Jr. "has shown little interest in managing the details of work in his department.

"Instead, they say, he is single-mindedly focused on his top priorities, including food recommendations and pesticide exposures, and hunting for evidence to support his long-held beliefs that vaccines are harmful."

Stolberg, who reported "Mr. Kennedy has remained isolated from much of the department’s top staff," also noted insiders told her the 72-year-old is "checked out."