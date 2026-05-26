RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Left Rattled After the Health Sec. Grabs a Pair of Wild Snakes With His Bare Hands in Shocking Video

The famed animal enthusiast usually sticks to roadkill and other dead creatures , but this time, he went after live game and ended up paying the price.

The captured critters slithered wildly, trying to break free, but to no avail. The snakes may have been extra peeved if Dr. Oz 's assessment that they were "having s--" was true.

The 72-year-old looked absolutely giddy as he cornered the non-venomous snakes against a wall before bending over and snatching them up.

Kennedy posted a video to his social media showing what happened when he came across a pair of black racer snakes while visiting Dr. Mehmet Oz in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Ok, ok, honey, let them go," a panicked Hines yelled. "Bobby, please! Bobby, Bobby, please!" she continued in horror as the secretary showed off his new prizes.

Kennedy smiled as he held up his latest animal trophies, while Hines tried to curb her enthusiasm at his conquest.

As Kennedy tried to adjust his grip on the snakes, one of them bit him, which he simply laughed off. However, critics online were more than a little rattled.

"I like you, Bobby, but surely you have more sense than this," one person remarked on X. "Posting another odd animal encounter while you’re hanging out on former Oprah operative [Mehmet] Oz’s oceanfront villa, while gas is over $5 and grocery bills are up 30 percent."

Another person snarked, "He wants to be cool like [Steve] Irwin was but he’s not."

One person pointed out, "Throw them over the wall, in the ocean, anything. But stop holding them while they keep biting."

Another user bashed, "A snake oil salesman removing snakes. Oh, the irony."