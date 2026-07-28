Karoline Leavitt, 28, Trolled by Critics Over Massive Age Gap With Husband Nicholas Riccio, 60 — 'It's So Disgusting'

Leavitt and Riccio, a successful real estate developer, first connected in 2022 during her unsuccessful bid for Congress in New Hampshire.

"We met during my congressional campaign," the White House operative gushed to Pod Force One host Miranda Devine in November 2025. "A friend of mine who owns a restaurant is also a mutual friend of my husband's, and he invited my husband to my event at his restaurant, and we met, and we were acquainted as friends for quite some time, but then of course we fell in love, and here we are today. We're married with a beautiful baby, and he is just an amazing guy."

The couple married on January 4, 2025, just before Trump, 80, was sworn in to a second term as president.

Still, Leavitt admitted it was a "challenging conversation" when she brought home a man who is almost the same age as her dad to meet her parents.

"Once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them," she explained.