Trump's 'Stunning' Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt's Post-Baby Snapback Leaves Followers in Awe — 'How Do You Look So Good?'

The White House press secretary shared a collection of family photos on social media, offering followers a glimpse into her life away from Washington, D.C., and earning an outpouring of support from her supporters.

Karoline Leavitt is savoring life as a mom of two, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Alongside the carousel, she wrote: "May memories. So grateful for this precious time with my sweet babies."

One image showed her son peeking into a pink stroller, while another captured Leavitt cuddling her newborn during a peaceful moment at home. Additional photos highlighted family walks, backyard time, and sunset views.

Leavitt posted several snapshots featuring her newborn daughter, her young son, and quiet moments spent at home and outdoors with her family.

Supporters praised the glimpse into her family life away from Washington, D.C.

The post quickly drew thousands of likes and supportive comments from followers who said they enjoyed seeing Leavitt embrace motherhood.

"This is so very precious," one follower wrote. "It looks like you are enjoying every second of this moment. We are so happy for you and your beautiful family."

Several supporters were equally impressed by Leavitt's appearance just weeks after welcoming her second child.

"Girl! How do you look so good after having a baby!? Absolutely stunning," one admirer commented.

The same supporter continued: "Thank you for all you do for our country. You are a gorgeous Mama and Wife. Enjoy your time with your family. Can't wait to have you back in the White House. May God continue to bless you and watch over you."