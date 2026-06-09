Trump's 'Stunning' Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt's Post-Baby Snapback Leaves Followers in Awe — 'How Do You Look So Good?'
June 9 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt is savoring life as a mom of two, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The White House press secretary shared a collection of family photos on social media, offering followers a glimpse into her life away from Washington, D.C., and earning an outpouring of support from her supporters.
Karoline Leavitt's 'Grateful' Post
Leavitt posted several snapshots featuring her newborn daughter, her young son, and quiet moments spent at home and outdoors with her family.
One image showed her son peeking into a pink stroller, while another captured Leavitt cuddling her newborn during a peaceful moment at home. Additional photos highlighted family walks, backyard time, and sunset views.
Alongside the carousel, she wrote: "May memories. So grateful for this precious time with my sweet babies."
The post quickly drew thousands of likes and supportive comments from followers who said they enjoyed seeing Leavitt embrace motherhood.
"This is so very precious," one follower wrote. "It looks like you are enjoying every second of this moment. We are so happy for you and your beautiful family."
Several supporters were equally impressed by Leavitt's appearance just weeks after welcoming her second child.
"Girl! How do you look so good after having a baby!? Absolutely stunning," one admirer commented.
The same supporter continued: "Thank you for all you do for our country. You are a gorgeous Mama and Wife. Enjoy your time with your family. Can't wait to have you back in the White House. May God continue to bless you and watch over you."
The compliments kept rolling in as fans celebrated both her family life and professional success.
"You're perfect in everything you do!" one follower declared.
Another added: "You are living your best life right now! Enjoy every moment because you certainly deserve it!!"
Baby Vivi's Debut
The family snapshots aren't the first time Leavitt has given followers a glimpse into life with her newborn daughter.
Just days after welcoming her second child, the White House press secretary introduced baby Viviana – nicknamed "Vivi" – in a heartfelt Instagram post that featured the newborn's pink-themed nursery.
"On May 1st, Viviana, aka 'Vivi,' joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love," Leavitt wrote at the time. "She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister."
Leavitt also thanked supporters for their prayers throughout her pregnancy, telling followers she and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, were enjoying every moment in their "blissful newborn bubble" as they settled into life as a family of four.