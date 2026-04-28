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Home > News > Donald Trump

'Insensitive': Karoline Leavitt Dragged for Posting Glam Photos From WHCD After Trump's Third Assassination Attempt

image of Karoline Leavitt and husband
Source: mega

Karoline Leavitt sparked outrage after posting glam photos following the chaotic White House Correspondents' Dinner evacuation.

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April 28 2026, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

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Karoline Leavitt faced fierce backlash after sharing polished glam photos from the White House Correspondents' Dinner just hours after a terrifying security scare forced an emergency evacuation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics quickly flooded social media, accusing the press secretary of being tone-deaf and out of touch with the severity of the moment.

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'Absolutely Bonkers'

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image of Critics called the posts 'insensitive' given the frightening security scare.
Source: mega

Critics called the posts 'insensitive' given the frightening security scare.

A viral TikTok mocked Leavitt's decision to post makeup photos in the aftermath of the chaos.

"Posting photos of your glam on a night when a man with a pew pew comes running into the room, and you had to be emergency evacuated, is like just one of the funniest things," the creator said.

"Sharing the photo from the makeup artist to your story and saying 'for what should have been a beautiful night' just seems absolutely bonkers to me."

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Source: @yaptrapped/TikTok

A viral TikTok blasted Leavitt's glam post as 'absolutely bonkers' in the aftermath of the incident.

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'Didn't We Look Cute?' Critics Slam Tone

image of Social media users accused Leavitt of being 'unhinged.'
Source: mega

Social media users accused Leavitt of being 'unhinged.'

The backlash intensified as the TikToker pointed to what they saw as a disconnect between the frightening incident and the lighthearted posts.

"Katie Miller posting the bump pic of the two of them... they're all sort of just adding this caveat that was like, 'It should have been a fun night. It was all very dangerous. It was a very scary, awful night — but didn't we look cute?'"

Referring to Leavitt's Instagram post, the TikToker added, "'How beautiful do I look?' This was the cover picture of what she posted her whole statement to be."

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Makeup Credit Sparks Outrage

image of Some commenters went further, claiming the incident appeared 'staged' due to the upbeat posts afterward.
Source: mega

Some commenters claimed the incident appeared 'staged' due to the upbeat posts afterward.

Leavitt's caption thanking her makeup artist became a flashpoint for criticism.

"'Thank you so much, Adrian, for the beautiful glam, for what should have been a beautiful night,' is just absolutely frying me," the creator said.

The remark quickly spread, with viewers echoing frustration over what they saw as misplaced priorities.

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Social Media Erupts With Harsh Criticism

Others said the glam photos were 'insulting' to other people who have experienced gun violence.
Source: mega

Others said the glam photos were 'insulting' to other people who have experienced gun violence.

Commenters didn't hold back, with several questioning the authenticity of the incident altogether.

One user wrote, "That's because it was fake," while another claimed, "Bc it was all staged... why else would they all be so happy afterwards?" as a third added, "It's theater and they are terrible actors."

Other critics piled on with harsher reactions like, "This administration disgusts me," calling the social media updates "Diabolical," and "Unhinged. Absolutely unhinged."

Some also criticized the tone as offensive, claiming the post was "insulting" to people who had experienced more "serious" examples of gun violence.

"It's insensitive to the kids and people who have actually experienced real fear from a shooter," added another critic.

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