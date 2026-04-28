'Insensitive': Karoline Leavitt Dragged for Posting Glam Photos From WHCD After Trump's Third Assassination Attempt

The backlash intensified as the TikToker pointed to what they saw as a disconnect between the frightening incident and the lighthearted posts.

"Katie Miller posting the bump pic of the two of them... they're all sort of just adding this caveat that was like, 'It should have been a fun night. It was all very dangerous. It was a very scary, awful night — but didn't we look cute?'"

Referring to Leavitt's Instagram post, the TikToker added, "'How beautiful do I look?' This was the cover picture of what she posted her whole statement to be."