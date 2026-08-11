'I Felt Powerless:' Epstein Teen Victim Recalls Being Assaulted By Predator 'For Hours' at Zorro Ranch After He Flew Her to Notorious Property

The encounter was detailed in the report released by the bipartisan investigative committee of the New Mexico House of Representatives on August 5. The group was looking into the trafficking operation at Zorro Ranch and whether authorities or others enabled Epstein's crimes.

Jane Doe Number 3's recollection appeared in the lengthy document, as she shared in her victim impact statement at Maxwell's sentencing, "In 2004, when I was 15 years old, I flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane to Zorro Ranch, where I was s-xually molested by him for many hours."

"What I remember most vividly was him explaining to me how beneficial the experience was for me and how much he was helping me to grow. Yikes," she continued.