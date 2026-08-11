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Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
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'I Felt Powerless:' Epstein Teen Victim Recalls Being Assaulted By Predator 'For Hours' at Zorro Ranch After He Flew Her to Notorious Property

photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

One of Epstein's alleged victims shared her harrowing account of feeling 'powerless' against him.

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Aug. 11 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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A haunting account from one of Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking victims has revealed how she felt "powerless" as a teenager while allegedly being molested by the predator at his New Mexico ranch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jane Doe Number 3 provided the victim impact statement at Epstein's madam Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing in 2022, recalling the abuse she suffered on Zorro Ranch in 2004. It has now been compiled into the "New Mexico Survivors’ Truth Commission's investigation of Jeffrey Epstein at Zorro Ranch."

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Victim Claimed She Was Assaulted for 'Many Hours' by Epstein at His Ranch

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photo of Zorro Ranch
Source: US Department of Justice/ MEGA

Jane Doe Number 3's account of her assault was included in a new commission report.

The encounter was detailed in the report released by the bipartisan investigative committee of the New Mexico House of Representatives on August 5. The group was looking into the trafficking operation at Zorro Ranch and whether authorities or others enabled Epstein's crimes.

Jane Doe Number 3's recollection appeared in the lengthy document, as she shared in her victim impact statement at Maxwell's sentencing, "In 2004, when I was 15 years old, I flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane to Zorro Ranch, where I was s-xually molested by him for many hours."

"What I remember most vividly was him explaining to me how beneficial the experience was for me and how much he was helping me to grow. Yikes," she continued.

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"I Remember Feeling So Small and Powerless'

photo of Zorro Ranch
Source: US Department of Justice/ MEGA

Jane Doe Number 3 claimed Epstein had photos of himself 'with wealthy celebrities and politician.'

The victim felt even more helpless as the room featured pictures of Epstein's rich and powerful friends.

"I remember feeling so small and powerless, especially after he positioned me by laying me on his floor so that I was confronted by all the framed photographs on his dresser of him smiling with wealthy celebrities and politicians," she recalled.

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Jane Doe Number 3 Claimed She Carried 'Many Lies' For Epstein

photo of Zorro Ranch
Source: MEGA

Epstein bought the land for Zorro Ranch in 1993, going to to build the massive mansion in 1999.

Jane Doe Number 3 described how Epstein robbed her of her innocence and left her with lasting trauma.

"After he finished with me, he told me to describe in detail how good my first s----- experience felt. That was the first of many lies I was forced to carry for him, the weight of which proliferated my trauma," she told the court.

"I felt powerless not merely because one man wanted to strip me of my innocence, but because I was the victim of a system that just disenfranchises human beings, making them vulnerable to p-dophilic exploitation," Epstein's alleged victim explained.

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photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20 year prison sentence, while Epstein died in 2019.

The commission included the testimony of at least five women who claim Epstein abused them at Zorro Ranch between 1996 and 2012.

Another alleged victim was questioned by the FBI and gave a statement as part of the Southern District of New York's investigation into Epstein and Maxwell.

Jane Doe 5 alleged in a federal lawsuit that Epstein repeatedly whisked her away to the secluded Zorro Ranch between 2007 and 2010, when she was in her early 20s, where she claimed she was coerced into having s-x with the financier and his friends.

Epstein and Maxwell were arrested in July 2019 on multiple s-x trafficking counts.

The former businessman was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan the following month, from what was later ruled to be a suicide.

Maxwell went on trial in 2021 and was convicted of five of the six counts against her. She received a 20-year prison sentence in June 2022. She's currently housed at a minimum-security federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas.

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