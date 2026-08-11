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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Mocked Over Viral Nose-Wiping Video as His 'I Don't Really Wash My Hands Ever' Comments Resurface

image of Pete Hegseth
Source: mega

Pete Hegseth sparked online mockery after a viral video showed him wiping his nose before running his hand through his hair.

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Aug. 11 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has become the subject of renewed online mockery after a brief moment at a military event was caught on camera, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The clip quickly spread across social media, where users also resurfaced his widely discussed 2019 remarks about his approach to handwashing.

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Pete Hegseth's Nose-Wiping Moment Goes Viral

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image of The clip was recorded in South Carolina on August 10.
Source: mega

The clip was recorded in South Carolina on August 10.

The clip was recorded on August 10 as Hegseth spoke at Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina, which was recently renamed Joint Base Lindsey Graham following the senator's death.

During the remarks, Hegseth briefly wiped his nose with his hand before moving that same hand through his hair.

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Source: @atrupar/X

The clip went viral on social media.

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'All Natural Hair Gel'

image of Critics slammed the moment on social media, with on person writing, 'Ewwwww.'
Source: mega

Critics slammed the moment on social media.

The gesture quickly became a source of jokes and commentary on X, with users zooming in on the brief interaction.

"Now I know where that grease ball got all the grease for that hair of his lol," one person quipped, as another added, "Eww."

A user wrote, "No big deal; a lot of classy powerful guys like to snot their hair."

"And y'all thought he used hair gel," a commentator noted.

One person joked, "All natural hair gel," while another claimed, "He looks like a greasy, sweaty, hot mess. Can't stay focused. Very anxious-looking."

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Old Hand Washing Comments Resurface

image of Pete Hegseth's 2019 remarks about rarely washing his hands resurfaced after the latest viral footage.
Source: mega

Hegseth's 2019 remarks about rarely washing his hands resurfaced after the latest viral footage.

The nose-wiping clip also brought renewed attention to remarks Hegseth made during a 2019 appearance on Fox & Friends.

At the time, Hegseth joked about his approach to handwashing and made a series of comments about germs that quickly became controversial.

"Really," he said. "I don't really wash my hands ever."

Hegseth went on to say, "I inoculate myself. Germs are not a real thing. I can't see them; therefore they're not real." The 46-year-old later said the comments were meant to be taken as a joke.

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Pete Hegseth Attempts to Impersonate Lindsey Graham

image of The defense secretary also drew criticism after attempting to imitate the late Senator Lindsey Graham during the ceremony.
Source: mega

The Defense Secretary also drew criticism after attempting to impersonate the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Hegseth also faced backlash after attempting to imitate Graham during Monday's ceremony honoring the longtime South Carolina Republican, who died in July at 71.

While recounting something Graham had told him, Hegseth briefly attempted the senator's distinctive Southern accent before admitting, "I can't do a Lindsey Graham accent. It always devolves into a Trump accent."

The attempt quickly drew criticism online.

"The worst Lindsey Graham impression of all time," journalist Aaron Rupar wrote. Others mocked Hegseth, with one asking, "Drunk?" and another saying, "Hegseth is toast."

One critic also said Hegseth had "the make-up of an actor," but lacked "the talent."

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