Pete Hegseth Mocked Over Viral Nose-Wiping Video as His 'I Don't Really Wash My Hands Ever' Comments Resurface

The clip quickly spread across social media, where users also resurfaced his widely discussed 2019 remarks about his approach to handwashing.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has become the subject of renewed online mockery after a brief moment at a military event was caught on camera, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The clip was recorded in South Carolina on August 10.

During the remarks, Hegseth briefly wiped his nose with his hand before moving that same hand through his hair.

The clip was recorded on August 10 as Hegseth spoke at Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina, which was recently renamed Joint Base Lindsey Graham following the senator's death .

The clip went viral on social media.

Pete Hegseth wipes his nose, then runs his hand through his hair pic.twitter.com/CXml9BpeER

The gesture quickly became a source of jokes and commentary on X, with users zooming in on the brief interaction.

"Now I know where that grease ball got all the grease for that hair of his lol," one person quipped, as another added, "Eww."

A user wrote, "No big deal; a lot of classy powerful guys like to snot their hair."

"And y'all thought he used hair gel," a commentator noted.

One person joked, "All natural hair gel," while another claimed, "He looks like a greasy, sweaty, hot mess. Can't stay focused. Very anxious-looking."