'Grease' Star Stockard Channing, 82, Reveals She Left the U.S. for London After Partner's Death: 'I'm Happy Being a Recluse'

After making the move across the Atlantic, Channing settled into life in London and appears to have no desire to return to the hectic public lifestyle associated with Hollywood.

"I'm happy being a recluse," she told The Times.

The actress has lived alone since Gillham's death and reflected on the different chapters of her personal life.

"I was married four times before Daniel and they all represent epochs of me," Channing said.

She also connected her views on relationships and marriage to the era in which she grew up, saying, "I grew up in the '60s, reacting to that repressed notion of marriage and s-------- from the '50s– kinda like Rizzo."