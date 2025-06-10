The Real Reason John Travolta and Stockard Channing Snubbed 'Grease' Reunion — Despite Entire Cast Getting Involved in Comeback Project
The real reason behind John Travolta and Stockard Channing's decision to snub their former co-stars and skip the highly anticipated Grease reunion has been exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While most of the iconic film's surviving Pink Ladies and T-Birds jumped at the chance to reunite for the making of the upcoming documentary Life After Grease, Travolta, 71, and Channing, 81, were noticeably missing from the trailer.
The former co-stars' absence from the documentary's teaser and list of interview subjects was a major disappointment to fans – and sparked rumors of potential fallout with the rest of the cast.
But an insider claimed there's a valid reason for Travolta, who played Danny Zuko, and Channing, who starred as Rizzo, seemingly snubbing the reunion.
Travolta was said to struggle with returning to the iconic role since his counterpart, Olivia Newton-John, died in 2022.
Travolta is Missing His Sandy
The source explained: "It's not about loyalty, it's about them always being a twosome and celebrating that incredible move together.
"John just can't bring himself to go back there without his Aussie girl by his side.
"He hasn't so much as 'snubbed' the project, but he did turn it down pretty quickly."
Despite choosing not to participate in the project, Travolta was said to encourage his little sister, Ellen Travolta, who had a small role in Grease as a diner waitress, to take part in the project in hopes that "no one will take things personally."
Travolta and Newton-John reunited numerous times over the years to celebrate the film, including three years before the actress died in 2019 and in 2018 to honor the movie's 40th anniversary.
Channing's Late Love Interest
As for Channing, the insider claimed she has a similar reason for passing on the documentary.
Her love interest, Jeff Conaway, who starred as Kenickie, died in 2011.
Initially, there were plans for Channing to participate when they were shooting footage of the film's director, Randal Kleiser, at a Grease sing-along event in Liverpool. At the time, Channing was based in London, where she was performing in a West End play.
But Channing's rehearsal commitments made it "impossible" for her to take part in the documentary.
According to the insider, Travolta and Channing were in communication with each other about their decisions and subsequent backlash over their absences.
"Stockard and John apparently spoke on the phone about doing this project and agreed they've both been grilled a thousand times on every aspect of their Grease experience, it's overdue to let others in the cast have some fun," the source said.
"They haven't completely wrapped filming, so there's always a chance Stockard and John may become available, but for now they're happy to sit this one out."