The Real Reason John Travolta and Stockard Channing Snubbed 'Grease' Reunion — Despite Entire Cast Getting Involved in Comeback Project

The source explained: "It's not about loyalty, it's about them always being a twosome and celebrating that incredible move together.

"John just can't bring himself to go back there without his Aussie girl by his side.

"He hasn't so much as 'snubbed' the project, but he did turn it down pretty quickly."

Despite choosing not to participate in the project, Travolta was said to encourage his little sister, Ellen Travolta, who had a small role in Grease as a diner waitress, to take part in the project in hopes that "no one will take things personally."

Travolta and Newton-John reunited numerous times over the years to celebrate the film, including three years before the actress died in 2019 and in 2018 to honor the movie's 40th anniversary.