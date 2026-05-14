EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Pals Begging Her to Slow Her Roll Amid Fears Relentless Star is Working Herself Into Early Grave
May 14 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman has been pushing herself nonstop for years, and some in the Oscar winner's inner circle fear she may be one step away from a total collapse, sources said.
"Nicole is a master at putting up a front and getting on with things – no matter how much she's breaking inside," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
Flu-Stricken Kidman Left Pale and Shaken After Grueling Shoot
According to her Margo's Got Money Troubles costar Nick Offerman, flu-stricken Kidman was forced to go to a hospital for an IV after shooting her first scenes for the Apple TV series, in which she portrays a former pro wrestler turned lawyer.
Offerman, 55, said the crew was initially told not to expect ailing Kidman, 58, on the set on a day that involved "hundreds of extras" – but the trouper ultimately showed up and shot her scenes.
The Parks and Rec alum recalls the overachieving Aussie – who is also an executive producer on the show – was "so pale" and "shaken" before heading off to receive medical care.
Kidman Pushing Through Personal Heartache
The insider pointed out Kidman has recently "been through so much," including the September 2024 death of her beloved mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, and the 2025 collapse of her 19-year marriage to country crooner Keith Urban, father of her daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.
But even amid personal turmoil, Nicole has appeared in a slew of projects – including Practical Magic 2, Lioness and Scarpetta.
Insiders Fear Kidman Is Running Herself Ragged
The insider said: "She's worked at a feverish pace through it all.
"Working is part of her coping mechanism for sure. She can lose herself in her characters. It's what makes her such an exceptional actor – but it's not necessarily healthy.
"Anyone who knows her well is very worried about her. She's got huge dark circles under her eyes from the lack of sleep, and she's thinner than ever. She needs a solid break to really face some of the tough emotions and honestly just rest – but she doesn't seem to want to slow down.
"It's like she's afraid to stop, but the worry is that she's going to run herself into the ground."