EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Pals Begging Her to Slow Her Roll Amid Fears Relentless Star is Working Herself Into Early Grave

According to her Margo's Got Money Troubles costar Nick Offerman, flu-stricken Kidman was forced to go to a hospital for an IV after shooting her first scenes for the Apple TV series, in which she portrays a former pro wrestler turned lawyer.

Offerman, 55, said the crew was initially told not to expect ailing Kidman, 58, on the set on a day that involved "hundreds of extras" – but the trouper ultimately showed up and shot her scenes.

The Parks and Rec alum recalls the overachieving Aussie – who is also an executive producer on the show – was "so pale" and "shaken" before heading off to receive medical care.