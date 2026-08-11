Mark Consuelos Claims He Would Rather Be in a 'Loveless Marriage' With Wife Kelly Ripa Than Lose 'Custody' of Their Dog

Ripa, 55, gave her husband a pointed look as she read, "It also directs judges to consider factors similar to child custody cases, such as who provides daily care for the pet, or who rescued the pet out of the shelter, and who didn’t want the pet to begin with."

"But who’s up with the pet every time she has diarrhea from, like, 12 o’clock at night ’til seven o’clock in the morning?" Consuelos retorted.

The mother-of-three responded, "The person that didn’t want to adopt her, ’cause that’s how karma works."