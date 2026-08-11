'Disgraceful': Pete Hegseth Faces Backlash From Critics as He Attempts To Do a Lindsey Graham Impersonation On Stage

Hegseth spoke on August 10 during a ceremony renaming Joint Base Charleston as Joint Base Lindsey Graham in honor of the late senator, who died in July at age 71 following what his office described as a "brief and sudden illness."

While sharing a story about Graham with the crowd, Hegseth attempted to recreate the senator's voice.

"I'll never forget it," Hegseth said before beginning to recount what Graham had once told him.

But Hegseth quickly stopped himself and acknowledged that he couldn't quite nail the late senator's distinctive Southern accent.

"I can't do a Lindsey Graham accent," he admitted. "It always devolves into a Trump accent."

Hegseth then continued with the story in his own voice.