'Disgraceful': Pete Hegseth Faces Backlash From Critics as He Attempts To Do a Lindsey Graham Impersonation On Stage
Aug. 11 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparked backlash after attempting to imitate the late Sen. Lindsey Graham during a ceremony honoring the longtime South Carolina Republican, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hegseth briefly attempted to mimic Graham but quickly pivoted into a Donald Trump-style voice while recounting the senator's remarks.
Pete Hegseth Struggles With Lindsey Graham Impression
Hegseth spoke on August 10 during a ceremony renaming Joint Base Charleston as Joint Base Lindsey Graham in honor of the late senator, who died in July at age 71 following what his office described as a "brief and sudden illness."
While sharing a story about Graham with the crowd, Hegseth attempted to recreate the senator's voice.
"I'll never forget it," Hegseth said before beginning to recount what Graham had once told him.
But Hegseth quickly stopped himself and acknowledged that he couldn't quite nail the late senator's distinctive Southern accent.
"I can't do a Lindsey Graham accent," he admitted. "It always devolves into a Trump accent."
Hegseth then continued with the story in his own voice.
Critics Blast Pete Hegseth Online
The performance quickly became a target for critics on social media.
"Drunk?" one person asked bluntly.
Another critic took a shot at the defense secretary's intelligence, writing, "Pete Hegseth missed the train on intelligence duty."
"Hegseth is TOAST," a third person declared.
"The worst Lindsey Graham impression of all time," journalist Aaron Rupar wrote.
Another said Hegseth's attempt wasn't as bad "as his impression of 'Secretary of War.'"
Someone else said Hegseth has the make-up of an actor "but not the talent."
Pete Hegseth Breaks Out His Donald Trump Impression
Hegseth didn't have to wait long for another opportunity to demonstrate his Trump impression.
Later in the ceremony, the defense secretary described the president's directive to him and imagined a conversation about his upcoming visit with troops in South Carolina.
Hegseth said he often asks Trump what he wants him to tell American service members when he visits them.
According to Hegseth, the president's response is always the same.
Switching into an impression of Trump's voice, Hegseth told the crowd that the president says, "Pete, tell 'em I love 'em."
This Isn't Pete Hegseth's First Donald Trump Impression
Hegseth has previously used an impression of Trump while recounting conversations with the president.
In May, Hegseth appeared at a campaign event supporting Kentucky Republican congressional candidate Ed Gallrein, who went on to defeat Rep. Thomas Massie in the state's GOP primary.
While discussing his position as defense secretary, Hegseth recalled Trump telling him that he would need to be "tough as s---" to succeed in the role.
Hegseth once again adopted Trump's voice while telling the story.