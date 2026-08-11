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Home > News > Barron Trump

Barron Trump Urged to 'End' Friendship With Accused Criminal — as Melania Is Accused of Being a 'Deadbeat Mom' by Podcaster for 'Allowing' Relationship

split image of Barron Trump and Melania Trump
Source: mega

Barron Trump faced renewed scrutiny over his reported friendship with Andrew Tate.

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Aug. 11 2026, Updated 8:19 a.m. ET

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Barron Trump is under renewed scrutiny over his reported ties to Andrew Tate after a Democratic congresswoman called for him to be questioned about his communications with the controversial influencer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A communications consultant is now weighing in on whether Barron should cut ties, while podcaster Jennifer Welch has also attacked Melania Trump over what she called the first lady's "failed parenting."

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Barron Trump Urged to Rethink Andrew Tate Friendship

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image of Rep. Yassamin Ansari had called for Barron Trump to answer questions about his reported communications with Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate.
Source: mega

Rep. Yassamin Ansari had called for Barron Trump to answer questions about his reported communications with Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate.

The controversy intensified after Representative Yassamin Ansari urged the House Oversight Committee to investigate the Trump family’s reported connections to Andrew and Tristan Tate, per StyleCaster.

In a July 23 letter to Committee Chairman James Comer, Yassamin asked lawmakers to learn about Barron's "knowledge of the Tate brothers' crimes" and whether he had "any involvement whatsoever" in their legal proceedings.

She also cited reports of "direct, extensive communications between Andrew Tate and Barron Trump," according to the letter.

Barron has not been accused of wrongdoing, and the proposed investigation does not establish that he played any role in the Tate brothers' legal matters.

The development comes as Andrew and Tristan face 59 charges in the U.K.

Andrew faces 42 charges and Tristan faces 17, including allegations involving r---, assault and arranging or facilitating trafficking for s----- exploitation.

The brothers deny the allegations and are fighting extradition from the U.S.

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PR Expert Says Silence Could Become a Problem

image of PR consultant Sam Gauchier had warned Barron Trump's silence could eventually have been interpreted as loyalty to Andrew Tate.
Source: mega

PR consultant Sam Gauchier had warned Barron Trump's silence could eventually have been interpreted as loyalty to Andrew Tate.

New York-based PR and communications consultant Sam Gauchier told the Irish Star that Barron probably shouldn't make a dramatic public announcement ending the relationship.

"I don't think Barron needs to put out a statement announcing the end of a friendship," Sam said.

She warned that doing so could "draw more attention to the relationship" and give Tate exactly what his public persona thrives on: "attention, conflict, and the chance to cast himself as the person powerful people are trying to silence."

But Sam cautioned that staying silent does not necessarily make the controversy disappear.

"If he continues speaking with Andrew, defending him, or appearing connected to his world, his silence will start to look like loyalty," she explained.

"The question Barron should ask himself isn't only, 'Do I believe my friend?'" Sam said. "It's also, 'Am I comfortable with what this person publicly represents?' Because those are not the same question."

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Jennifer Welch Blasts Melania Trump

image of Podcaster Jennifer Welch had unleashed a blistering attack on Melania Trump over Barron Trump's reported relationship with Andrew Tate.
Source: mega

Podcaster Jennifer Welch had unleashed a blistering attack on Melania Trump over Barron Trump's reported relationship with Andrew Tate.

Meanwhile, podcaster Jennifer Welch took aim at Melania during an appearance on The Don Lemon Show, arguing that the first lady should have intervened if her son admired Tate.

"Melania Trump is this country's worst mother. And I'm going to go on record. The biggest deadbeat mother in the United States of America is Melania Trump!" Jennifer declared, according to the Irish Star.

Jennifer continued, "Barron is close personal friends with the Tate brothers. And that to me is just completely failed parenting."

She compared the situation to how she said she would respond if her own children expressed admiration for Tate, saying she would "ground them" and "take away their phones."

Jennifer then directed her harshest criticism at Melania, asking, "Why are you allowing Barron to be friends with other rapists, the Tate brothers?!"

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image of Andrew Tate's attorney Joseph McBride had warned that abandoning the influencer could have cost Republicans support among young voters.
Source: mega

Andrew Tate's attorney Joseph McBride had warned that abandoning the influencer could have cost Republicans support among young voters.

The controversy comes as Tate's attorney, Joseph McBride, has publicly argued that the influencer's relationship with Donald's political movement matters.

"Andrew Tate was a material participant in ensuring President Trump's victory," Joseph told Vanity Fair, arguing that abandoning Tate could have political consequences.

"If [Donald] Trump doesn't support [Andrew], and if the next people who are going to be running for office potentially are just like, 'Yeah, down the river he goes,' that young cohort of people will break with the Republican Party in the next election," Joseph said.

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