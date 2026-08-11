EXCLUSIVE: Adam Sandler And Ryan Reynolds Locked In Hollywood Rivalry

"Adam and Ryan aren't friends. They're competitors, and that's not going to change anytime soon. It really comes down to their origins in show business," said an insider.

"Adam was not an overnight success. He grinded it out in obscurity as a young man, first in stand-up, then in the early '90s on Saturday Night Live.

"He's always written his own material and now he draws on the friends he made on his way up, like Jennifer Aniston and Chris Rock, to populate his films for Netflix and the big screen."

On the other hand, Reynolds got his start as a child actor in a Canadian TV series that aired in the U.S. on Nickelodeon.