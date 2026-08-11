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EXCLUSIVE: Adam Sandler And Ryan Reynolds Locked In Hollywood Rivalry

Adam Sandler and Ryan Reynolds are locked in a Hollywood rivalry as tensions grow between the two stars.
Source: MEGA

Adam Sandler and Ryan Reynolds are locked in a Hollywood rivalry as tensions grow between the two stars.

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Aug. 11 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Adam Sandler and Ryan Reynolds are locked in Hollywood's hottest rivalry, insiders told RadarOnline.com – and Taylor Swift plays a major role.

While a source close to Sandler called rumors of a feud "a lie" and denied the two power players even know each other, insiders say the stars, who took radically different paths to the top, have disliked each other for years.

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Sandler and Reynolds’ Rivalry Explained

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Adam Sandler built his Hollywood career alongside longtime friends including Jennifer Aniston and Chris Rock.
Source: ADM/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Adam Sandler built his Hollywood career alongside longtime friends including Jennifer Aniston and Chris Rock.

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"Adam and Ryan aren't friends. They're competitors, and that's not going to change anytime soon. It really comes down to their origins in show business," said an insider.

"Adam was not an overnight success. He grinded it out in obscurity as a young man, first in stand-up, then in the early '90s on Saturday Night Live.

"He's always written his own material and now he draws on the friends he made on his way up, like Jennifer Aniston and Chris Rock, to populate his films for Netflix and the big screen."

On the other hand, Reynolds got his start as a child actor in a Canadian TV series that aired in the U.S. on Nickelodeon.

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Rivalry Intensifies Over Swift Connection

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Ryan Reynolds turned his 'Deadpool' movies into global hits without relying on longtime collaborators, according to a source.
Source: Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Ryan Reynolds turned his 'Deadpool' movies into global hits without relying on longtime collaborators, according to a source.

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"Ryan never really had to cut his teeth the way Adam did to get on American TV and when it comes to his films, Ryan takes a more mercenary approach," said a source.

"He's turned his Deadpool movies into global hits precisely because he doesn't rely on people that he's known since he was in his 20s. If Ryan sees dollar signs, he'll put somebody in his movie."

Amping up their rivalry even more, Adam has emerged as a major player in Swift and hubby Travis Kelce's social circle – while the superstar singer's former BFFs Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are on the outs.

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Sandler Grows Closer to Couple

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly grew close to Sandler after he featured Kelce in 'Happy Gilmore 2.'
Source: RCF / MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly grew close to Sandler after he featured Kelce in 'Happy Gilmore 2.'

Sandler quietly supported Swift and Kelce after Lively drew the singer into her legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni, insiders said.

He grew close to T-and-T after featuring Kelce in his 2025 big-screen comedy Happy Gilmore 2 and officiated at their star-studded wedding.

Added a source: "Adam is all about loyalty and long-term connections, and he's well on his way to forging that kind of relationship with Travis and Taylor. That has to drive Ryan absolutely nuts."

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