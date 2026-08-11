EXCLUSIVE: Eric Roberts 'Devastated' After Daughter Emma's Wedding Snub

"Eric is trying to act like it's no big deal, but everyone knows he's devastated and trying to save face," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "It seems harsh that Emma would leave him off the list altogether and a lot of people are blaming Julia for failing to have his back when he needed her most."

Eric's relationship with his daughter, whose mom is ex-girlfriend Kelly Cunningham, has been tricky from the start. In his 2024 memoir, the Runaway Train actor admitted to often being high on cocaine when Emma was a baby, leaving him unable to cope with parenthood.

The pair's relationship endured other low points as Emma grew up and made her way through Hollywood – especially in 2018 when her dad insinuated that she and Julia rode his coattails to achieve their success.