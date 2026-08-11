EXCLUSIVE: Eric Roberts 'Devastated' After Daughter Emma's Wedding Snub
Aug. 11 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Shut-out Eric Roberts was brutally left off the guest list for his own daughter Emma [Roberts]'s wedding – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the diss has ignited an ugly new feud that's torn his famous family apart.
Sources said the Pope of Greenwich Village star, 70, is gutted he wasn't invited to the star-studded event, where Emma, 35, tied the knot with longtime partner Cody John, 36, in front of a slew of A-list guests, including Demi Moore and her American Horror Story costar Sarah Paulson.
'I Love My Daughter'
Adding to Eric's humiliation, his often estranged sister Julia Roberts was also front and center to cheer on her niece along with hubby Danny Moder and their three children – and insiders are accusing the Pretty Woman alum of fanning the flames between father and daughter.
After the July 25 ceremony at a private home in Idaho, Eric said: "I love my daughter, always have, always will. It is perfectly wonderful for her to celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants."
Eric 'Devastated' Over The Snub
"Eric is trying to act like it's no big deal, but everyone knows he's devastated and trying to save face," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "It seems harsh that Emma would leave him off the list altogether and a lot of people are blaming Julia for failing to have his back when he needed her most."
Eric's relationship with his daughter, whose mom is ex-girlfriend Kelly Cunningham, has been tricky from the start. In his 2024 memoir, the Runaway Train actor admitted to often being high on cocaine when Emma was a baby, leaving him unable to cope with parenthood.
The pair's relationship endured other low points as Emma grew up and made her way through Hollywood – especially in 2018 when her dad insinuated that she and Julia rode his coattails to achieve their success.
Eric an 'Outsider'
He later apologized for those comments, describing them as "asinine," "unfortunate," and "untrue."
An insider said, "Eric knows he messed up in the past, but he's taken responsibility and tried so hard to get back on good terms with Emma and Julia. But they've made it abundantly clear that he's an outsider at this point."