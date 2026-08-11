EXCLUSIVE: Inside Cher's 'Summer From H---' as Three Crises Rock Her World

"Cher is furious at having to shell out all this money. She doesn't understand how she can be on the hook for a million bucks when she won the case. It feels incredibly unjust," said a source. "She has the money and she can pay, but it's the principle of it that's really upsetting her."

The Oscar-winning diva was ordered to pay her own legal fees after winning her copyright lawsuit against Mary Bono, 64. She argued her divorce agreement with Sonny Bonno entitled her to royalties earned from the songs they recorded as Sonny & Cher, including hits like I Got You Babe and The Beat Goes On.

She won that argument but a judge ruled federal copyright law didn't apply in the case because the dispute was over contracts and she had to cover her own attorney's fees.

While coughing up that payout threw her into a tizzy, sources said Cher's biggest nightmare is dealing with her son Allman.