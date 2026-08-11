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EXCLUSIVE: Inside Cher's 'Summer From H---' as Three Crises Rock Her World

Cher faces a 'summer from h---' as three major crises collide and bring fresh turmoil into her world.
Source: MEGA

Cher faces a 'summer from h---' as three major crises collide and bring fresh turmoil into her world.

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Aug. 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Cher is at her wit's end, coping with three monumental headaches – and friends fear the stress could crush her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old superstar is not only bracing for new warfare with estranged son Elijah Blue Allman and fighting to keep boytoy Alexander "AE" Edwards happy, she's also been ordered to cough up $1million in her legal dispute with ex Sonny Bono's widow.

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Cher Furious Over Massive Legal Bill

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Cher was ordered to cover $1 million in legal fees after winning her copyright dispute with Mary Bono.
Source: MEGA

Cher was ordered to cover $1million in legal fees after winning her copyright dispute with Mary Bono.

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"Cher is furious at having to shell out all this money. She doesn't understand how she can be on the hook for a million bucks when she won the case. It feels incredibly unjust," said a source. "She has the money and she can pay, but it's the principle of it that's really upsetting her."

The Oscar-winning diva was ordered to pay her own legal fees after winning her copyright lawsuit against Mary Bono, 64. She argued her divorce agreement with Sonny Bonno entitled her to royalties earned from the songs they recorded as Sonny & Cher, including hits like I Got You Babe and The Beat Goes On.

She won that argument but a judge ruled federal copyright law didn't apply in the case because the dispute was over contracts and she had to cover her own attorney's fees.

While coughing up that payout threw her into a tizzy, sources said Cher's biggest nightmare is dealing with her son Allman.

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Cher's Conservatorship Battle Faces Turmoil

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Elijah Blue Allman plans to remain in New Hampshire as Cher pursues a conservatorship over her son.
Source: @MARIEANGELAKING/INSTAGRAM

Elijah Blue Allman plans to remain in New Hampshire as Cher pursues a conservatorship over her son.

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As RadarOnline.com reported, Cher's battle for conservatorship over her troubled son was thrown into chaos when her estranged daughter-in-law, Marieangela King, jumped into the legal fray and dropped her divorce suit.

To make matters worse, Allman, 50, has vowed to remain in New Hampshire – where he's confined to a psychiatric facility after two arrests – beyond the reach of the Los Angeles judge overseeing Cher's conservatorship bid.

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Family Crisis Takes Emotional Toll

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Alexander 'AE' Edwards' relationship with Cher is facing strain as sources said stress over Allman is taking an emotional toll.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Alexander 'AE' Edwards' relationship with Cher is facing strain as sources said stress over Allman is taking an emotional toll.

"The h-ll that Elijah is putting Cher through is completely consuming her and it's taken an enormous emotional toll," said an insider.

"Worrying about him has her stressed all the time so she's not the easiest person to live with and of course, that's not good for her relationship with Alex. Her friends are saying there's only so much she can take before she snaps."

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