EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Son Declares Divorce is Off — As His Wife Doesn't Believe in Ending Things

At the same time, Believe singer Cher has been fighting for a conservatorship over her troubled son, who according to court documents is being held in a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital following an arrest Feb. 27 at St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H., on charges of two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct, and a second arrest on March 1 in Windham, N.H., on charges of burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and breach of bail after allegedly breaking into a residence.

He waived his arraignment in the Concord case and has not entered a plea in the Windham one.