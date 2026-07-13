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EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Son Declares Divorce is Off — As His Wife Doesn't Believe in Ending Things

Cher's son has called off his divorce after his wife refuses to end their marriage, keeping hope alive.
Source: @MARIEANGELAKING/INSTAGRAM

Cher's son has called off his divorce after his wife refuses to end their marriage, keeping hope alive.

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July 13 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman's vicious divorce brawl came to a screeching halt June 2 after his estranged wife asked a Los Angeles judge to dismiss the case following a grueling 14-month legal scrum over temporary alimony payments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Marieangelana King, 38, mysteriously filed the "request for dismissal" weeks after famed divorce lawyer Laura Wasser joined his legal team in the divorce action.

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Legal Troubles Continue Mounting

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Marieangelana King asked a Los Angeles judge to dismiss her divorce case against Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman.
Source: @MARIEANGELAKING/INSTAGRAM

Marieangelana King asked a Los Angeles judge to dismiss her divorce case against Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman.

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At the same time, Believe singer Cher has been fighting for a conservatorship over her troubled son, who according to court documents is being held in a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital following an arrest Feb. 27 at St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H., on charges of two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct, and a second arrest on March 1 in Windham, N.H., on charges of burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and breach of bail after allegedly breaking into a residence.

He waived his arraignment in the Concord case and has not entered a plea in the Windham one.

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Divorce Can Be Refiled

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Court records show King's divorce case against Allman was dismissed without prejudice.
Source: MEGA

Court records show King's divorce case against Allman was dismissed without prejudice.

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Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the divorce case was dismissed "without prejudice," meaning King can re-file the divorce petition against Cher's 49-year-old son in the future.

King filed the divorce petition in April 2025 citing irreconcilable differences after a tumultuous 13-year relationship marred by Allman's erratic behavior and well-known heroin and opioid addiction. An earlier divorce petition filed in 2021 was also dismissed without prejudice in 2024.

"We had a beautiful 13-year journey, filled with memories I'll always cherish," King said after filing the second divorce petition. "I know we'll remain friends, and Elijah will always hold a special place in my heart."

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Cher Warns Trust Is Squandered

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Meanwhile, Cher is expected in probate court as she pursues a conservatorship over Allman.
Source: MEGA

Meanwhile, Cher is expected in probate court as she pursues a conservatorship over Allman.

Despite the so-called friendship, King slammed Allman with a petition in April demanding the court enforce the spousal payments and crowbar the cash from the nepo baby's trust fund.

Meanwhile, Cher is expected in a Los Angeles court for a June 25 hearing in probate after her request for an "emergency appointment of conservator" was dismissed pending a full-blown hearing.

The heartbroken mom claimed in the petition that any trust money Allman receives is "immediately squandered" on drugs.

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