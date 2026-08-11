EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie Gets New Hope In Search For Missing Mom Nancy

"She could absolutely still be alive," Smart said, noting other people have been located following lengthy disappearances.

Smart, 38, added she's "heartbroken" over Nancy not having been located after more than 180 days, but insisted she has not given up on the case.

"I would remind people that we don't know all the details," she stressed. "I certainly hope that the investigators have more details than we do, and I certainly hope that they're making more progress."

The Survivor Files podcast host continues, "I want to remind people that there isn't a body, so there is still reason to have hope that she is alive and that we shouldn't give up until we find her."