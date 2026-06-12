Man, 54, Arrested Outside Nancy Guthrie's Arizona Home as 'Grave' Tip Sparks Urgent Search in Mexico

"PCSD had received several complaints regarding Mr Zabel's behavior. At the time of the incident, Mr Zabel was live-streaming from outside the residence," the statement read.

"Deputies made contact with him and, during the arrest process, a PCSD sergeant was knocked to the ground. Mr Zabel was subsequently taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

"He is facing charges of resisting arrest and public nuisance."

The arrest marks the second time in the same week that Zabel was taken into custody, following his arrest on Monday.

Zabel, the creator of the CriminalNetwork YouTube channel, was arrested on two counts of obstructing a highway or thoroughfare and one count of public nuisance.