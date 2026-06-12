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Home > News > Nancy Guthrie

Man, 54, Arrested Outside Nancy Guthrie's Arizona Home as 'Grave' Tip Sparks Urgent Search in Mexico

picture of Alexander Zabel Jr. and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @CriminalNetwork/@savannahguthrie;Instagram

YouTuber Alexander Zabel Jr. has been arrested outside of missing Nancy Guthrie's home.

June 12 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

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A YouTuber has been arrested outside the home of Nancy Guthrie after cops received complaints from neighbors.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Alexander Zabel Jr., 54, was apprehended on Thursday just before 5pm in Tucson, Arizona, with the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) sharing further details in a statement.

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Facing Charges Of Resisting Arrest And Public Nuisance

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picture of Alexander Zabel Jr.
Source: @CriminalNetwork

A PCSD sergeant was knocked to the ground during Zabel's arrest.

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"PCSD had received several complaints regarding Mr Zabel's behavior. At the time of the incident, Mr Zabel was live-streaming from outside the residence," the statement read.

"Deputies made contact with him and, during the arrest process, a PCSD sergeant was knocked to the ground. Mr Zabel was subsequently taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

"He is facing charges of resisting arrest and public nuisance."

The arrest marks the second time in the same week that Zabel was taken into custody, following his arrest on Monday.

Zabel, the creator of the CriminalNetwork YouTube channel, was arrested on two counts of obstructing a highway or thoroughfare and one count of public nuisance.

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'Mexico Grave' Police Tip-Off

picture of nancy guthrie and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie;Instagran

The search for missing Nancy, mom of 'Today' host Savannah, took a dark turn in Mexico.

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Streamers Troy Lewis Bradshaw and Damian Todd Enderle were also arrested on Monday near Nancy's home, with both being cited for public nuisance.

“Deputies initially issued warnings, followed by the posting of no-trespassing signs and the issuance of citations for violations," the PCSD said in a statement.

"Despite those efforts, some individuals continued to disregard the law…Sheriff Nanos will no longer tolerate behavior that disrupts the community or violates the law."

The arrest comes after cops received a tip-off regarding a grave in Mexico linked to the 84-year-old’s disappearance.

Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, leader of the "Buscando Corazones" collective, said her group received a call Nancy's body was buried in a dry riverbed in an area west of Nogales and near the Arizona border.

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New Search Underway

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Source: MEGA

Police looking into Nancy's disappearance has failed to deliver any leads since main suspect found in doorbell footage.

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Nancy, the mother of Today host Savannah, was kidnapped from her Tucson home on February 1 and has not been seen or heard from since.

A massive search began after the call came in on the morning of June 10, pointing to an area where several dozen bodies had been buried in the past, according to Ayala Ortiz.

So far, the body of the beloved grandmother has not been located.

In response to the tip, the sheriff's department released a statement saying: "We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico. At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities."

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picture of chris nanos
Source: @12NEWS/YOUTUBE

Pima County Sheriff department, headed by Chris Nanos, have not been contacted by Mexican authorities.

The statement added, "This investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information."

As the investigation into Nancy's disappearance entered its fourth month at the beginning of June, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said one of the main challenges investigators have faced is the lengthy time frames for DNA testing.

In an interview with KOLD News 13 in Tucson, he said, "These cases are difficult. Not just this case. A number of our cases come to us where it requires a lot of work from other people. It's not just a detective who goes out there, talks to somebody, and we can make an arrest.”

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