EXCLUSIVE: Carly Simon Reveals Grim Reality of Her Parkinson's Diagnosis

Parkinson's-stricken Carly Simon has a tough road ahead of her as she battles the crippling disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 83-year-old hitmaker revealed her devastating diagnosis to the public, admitting she is already struggling with the motion-inhibiting condition, confessing there are times she is so tired, "I can't get the day moving at all."

The 'Haven't Got Time for the Pain' singer revealed her issues began when she suffered painful arthritis in her knees and was forced to endure three joint replacement surgeries, which led to severe mobility issues.