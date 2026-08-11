EXCLUSIVE: Carly Simon Reveals Grim Reality of Her Parkinson's Diagnosis
Aug. 11 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Parkinson's-stricken Carly Simon has a tough road ahead of her as she battles the crippling disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 83-year-old hitmaker revealed her devastating diagnosis to the public, admitting she is already struggling with the motion-inhibiting condition, confessing there are times she is so tired, "I can't get the day moving at all."
The 'Haven't Got Time for the Pain' singer revealed her issues began when she suffered painful arthritis in her knees and was forced to endure three joint replacement surgeries, which led to severe mobility issues.
Simon Reveals Her Parkinson's Diagnosis
"I had trouble standing up from low chairs and deep couches without someone offering me an arm," she explained, noting that there were eventually points where she couldn't walk without "considerable help."
The two-time Grammy winner said in a statement that after undergoing "an extensive evaluation" at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, she was diagnosed with Parkinson's.
New York-based internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has treated many Parkinson's patients, said her symptoms are far from unusual and only likely to get worse.
"Dopamine – which is a neurotransmitter in the brain – is diminished with the onset of Parkinson's," explained Fischer, who has not treated Simon.
Doctor Warns of Disease Progression
"It's a progressive disease that affects motor skills and can bring catastrophic results for a woman of Carly's age."
Fischer detailed how muscles that were once easily controlled by the brain become unresponsive to patients, who often become frozen or unable to function normally.
"Patients lose autonomic function, which means they're unable to control movement and even simple actions such as walking," he warned, adding victims are often subject to potentially deadly falls.
Simon Reveals Additional Health Battle
"Normal actions such as swallowing become challenges – often leading to choking," he explained.
The 'Nobody Does It Better' singer also revealed she is suffering from basal cell carcinoma, which led her to self-consciously pull back from the public eye.
"Between my mobility issues, the Parkinson's diagnosis, the surgery and the emotional effects of it all, withdrawing from public view was the most palatable reaction," she said.
Simon Refuses to Surrender to Diagnosis
She added: "I am still learning how to live with it and how to accept it without feeling that I have surrendered something."
Proving she hasn't given in to the diagnosis, Sunib announced the Aug. 14 release of a new album, Comes in Waves, and said, "I have learned to accept that every day will look a little different. But I am still very much here."