EXCLUSIVE: Carly Simon's 'Tragic' Life Revealed as 83-Year-Old Battles Parkinson's
July 29 2026, Published 6:45 a.m. ET
Carly Simon's remarkable career has been overshadowed by fresh health struggles after the legendary singer revealed she is living with Parkinson's disease, adding another heartbreaking chapter to a life already scarred by traumatic family loss, childhood troubles and turbulent relationships.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 83-year-old Grammy-winning star disclosed that she withdrew from public life after being diagnosed with the progressive neurological condition and undergoing surgery to remove skin cancer from her face, which left her feeling self-conscious about her appearance.
New Album Despite Health Battle
Simon stressed she has continued making music despite the illness and is preparing to release her first original studio album since 2008, Comes in Waves, while reflecting on decades of deeply personal tragedy.
A source told us: "Carly has faced more heartbreak than most people could imagine, but she has always found a way to channel pain into creativity. Parkinson's has changed her daily life, yet she remains determined to keep writing and recording. Even though her life so far has been in many ways tragic, she refuses to let the disease define who she is."
Simon confirmed the diagnosis in a lengthy statement, explaining that it took time to come to terms with sharing the news publicly.
She said: "The truth is, I've been learning how to live with Parkinson's disease."
Living With Parkinsons Diagnosis
The singer explained the condition affects every day differently, sometimes leaving her exhausted and unable to get moving, while on better days she can still think, work, and create.
She also revealed that treatment for basal cell carcinoma altered her appearance, making public appearances increasingly difficult.
Simon added: "Between my mobility issues, the Parkinson's diagnosis, the surgery, and the emotional effects of it all, withdrawing from public view was the most palatable reaction."
The performer first believed her walking difficulties were linked to recovering from knee and hip replacement surgery for arthritis.
As her symptoms worsened, she sought specialist advice at the Mayo Clinic, where doctors diagnosed Parkinson's disease following extensive testing.
Simon described struggling to stand from low chairs and eventually reaching a point where she sometimes could not walk without considerable assistance.
She said: "My family and I knew that something more was going on."
While Parkinson's is widely associated with tremors and movement problems, Simon explained the illness has also affected her emotionally, bringing anxiety, exhaustion, depression and episodes of overwhelming apathy that proved difficult to explain.
Years Of Devastating Tragedy
Away from her health battle, Simon has endured devastating personal losses. Her younger brother Peter died from lung cancer in 2018 aged 71, while sisters Joanna, 85, and Lucy, 82, both died from cancer just one day apart in October 2022.
The singer has also spoken openly about being sexually abused by a teenage family friend from the age of seven and growing up with an emotionally distant father, Richard L. Simon, whose depression affected family life.
Her personal relationships also attracted headlines.
Simon's marriage to musician James Taylor produced daughter Sally, 52, and son Ben, 49, but was strained by his addiction struggles before ending.
She later admitted jealousy during her marriage to Jim Hart even led her to hire a private investigator.
Despite everything, Simon continues recording music, insisting creative work has given purpose throughout her illness.
She said: "I am still writing, singing, imagining, laughing, worrying, remembering, and occasionally getting trapped in an overstuffed chair."