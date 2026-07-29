EXCLUSIVE: Carly Simon's 'Tragic' Life Revealed as 83-Year-Old Battles Parkinson's

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 83-year-old Grammy-winning star disclosed that she withdrew from public life after being diagnosed with the progressive neurological condition and undergoing surgery to remove skin cancer from her face, which left her feeling self-conscious about her appearance.

Carly Simon 's remarkable career has been overshadowed by fresh health struggles after the legendary singer revealed she is living with Parkinson's disease , adding another heartbreaking chapter to a life already scarred by traumatic family loss, childhood troubles and turbulent relationships.

Simon stressed she has continued making music despite the illness and is preparing to release her first original studio album since 2008, Comes in Waves, while reflecting on decades of deeply personal tragedy.

A source told us: "Carly has faced more heartbreak than most people could imagine, but she has always found a way to channel pain into creativity. Parkinson's has changed her daily life, yet she remains determined to keep writing and recording. Even though her life so far has been in many ways tragic, she refuses to let the disease define who she is."

Simon confirmed the diagnosis in a lengthy statement, explaining that it took time to come to terms with sharing the news publicly.

She said: "The truth is, I've been learning how to live with Parkinson's disease."