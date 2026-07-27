'You're So Vain' Singer Carly Simon, 83, Announces Parkinson's Disease and Cancer Diagnosis After Years-long Absence — 'I Have Not Stopped Living'

She first noticed the symptoms after going through three joint replacement surgeries due to arthritis. As she recovered, Simon noticed she struggled to stand without assistance, and she needed "considerable help" to walk.

Simon decided to go through an "extensive evaluation" at a clinic in Minnesota where she received her diagnosis.

Simon added, "I do not consider Parkinson’s a gift or a blessing. It is neither. It is difficult, frustrating, and sometimes frightening. I am still learning how to live with it and how to accept it without feeling that I have surrendered something essential."

Parkinson's, which also afflicted Julie Andrews, does not have a cure. However, it can be treated, and doctors prescribed the songstress medication to help with her stiffness and other problems.

She added, "There is no tidy or predictable schedule to the illness. It does not consult my calendar before deciding what kind of day I am going to have."