EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Protesters Sneak Enormous Banner of Predator Into Buckingham Palace Throne Room
July 29 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein has "visited" Buckingham Palace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Protesters managed to sneak an enormous image of the deceased degenerate with the former Prince Andrew into the palace's famed Throne Room.
Protest Targets Prince Andrew Scandal
The image shows the late pedophile and the disgraced British royal strolling through New York City's Central Park in 2010.
A yellow banner draped over the image read, "What did you know?" – in a reference to the royals' knowledge of Andrew's links to Epstein.
The anti-monarchy group Republic claimed responsibility for the July 13 stunt.
In a statement, the group's CEO, Graham Smith, said: "Republic activists have taken questions about Andrew to the heart of the royal household, the symbolic home of the monarchy." Smith called it "simply not believable" that King Charles and Prince William "weren't briefed years ago about the numerous allegations against Andrew."
The palace is open for tours and the protesters likely got into the longtime London residence of the late Queen Elizabeth for a tour.
Republic has staged protests at many royal events in recent years, with its signature yellow signs displaying messages such as "Down with the crown."
Andrew Lost Titles Amid Scandal
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Andrew stepped back from his royal role in November 2019 after a disastrous British TV interview about his alleged ties to Epstein, who died behind bars three months earlier while awaiting trial on s-x trafficking charges.
Elizabeth yanked away her son's military titles and patronages in January 2022 after he tried to have Virginia Giuffre's s-xual assault lawsuit against him dismissed. Andrew, 66, denied any wrongdoing but settled with Giuffre out of court for an estimated $16 million in February 2022. She died by suicide in April 2025.
Multiple email exchanges between Epstein and Andrew, as well as condemning photos of Andrew, came to light last year, prompting Charles to strip his brother of his royal titles in October.
Andrew Arrest Deepens Royal Crisis
In the ultimate humiliation, British authorities arrested, but did not charge, the former Duke of York in February on suspicion that he shared confidential information with Epstein when he was a U.K. trade envoy.
In the same month, officials announced Andrew – now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – is also being investigated on claims of s-xual misconduct.