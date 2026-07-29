EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Protesters Sneak Enormous Banner of Predator Into Buckingham Palace Throne Room

The image shows the late pedophile and the disgraced British royal strolling through New York City's Central Park in 2010.

A yellow banner draped over the image read, "What did you know?" – in a reference to the royals' knowledge of Andrew's links to Epstein.

The anti-monarchy group Republic claimed responsibility for the July 13 stunt.

In a statement, the group's CEO, Graham Smith, said: "Republic activists have taken questions about Andrew to the heart of the royal household, the symbolic home of the monarchy." Smith called it "simply not believable" that King Charles and Prince William "weren't briefed years ago about the numerous allegations against Andrew."

The palace is open for tours and the protesters likely got into the longtime London residence of the late Queen Elizabeth for a tour.

Republic has staged protests at many royal events in recent years, with its signature yellow signs displaying messages such as "Down with the crown."