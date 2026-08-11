EXCLUSIVE: Barack Obama Accused of Botching Natalee Holloway Murder Investigation

The Justice Department did not charge van der Sloot with extortion and wire fraud until June 3, 2010 – mere days after Flores' murder.

"The FBI f--ked that case up!" says renowned private investigator T.J. Ward, who has spent 18 years investigating the case and chronicles his findings in the upcoming book Without Justice: The Cold Case Files of Private Investigator T.J. Ward.

"The FBI should've arrested him right then and there, but they said, 'We want to keep an eye on him before arresting him.' Then he somehow got away from the FBI agents and took off to Peru with the $25,000," Ward said.

Investigative journalist Greta Van Susteren, whose persistent reporting helped bring the FBI files to light, calls the alleged mishap "one of the biggest miscarriages of law enforcement and justice in the history of the Bureau – shocking in its depth, incompetence and callowness."