Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Plea Six Months After Mom Nancy's Abduction: 'Please. Bring Her Home'

Savannah Guthrie is pleading for answers six months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her Arizona home, sharing an emotional Instagram post about the family’s ongoing search and grief, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Today anchor marked the milestone on August 1, saying their "hearts are in ruins" and urging anyone with information to come forward.

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'Our Hearts Are in Ruins'

Source: mega Six months after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, Savannah Guthrie says her family is still searching for answers and refusing to give up hope.

Alongside a photo of her mother, Savannah reflected on the day her family's lives changed forever. "This is our beautiful Mom. Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since," she wrote. "Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on because that's what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do, but make no mistake — our hearts are in ruins." She continued by describing the emotional toll the case has taken on her family. The siblings have spent "every waking moment thinking" about where Nancy is. "There is a hole inside us that can never be filled. There is an ache that cannot be softened, and there is a determination in us that cannot be quenched to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye — a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves," Savannah added.

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'We Are Begging for Help'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie is asking the public for help as the investigation into her mother Nancy Guthrie's alleged abduction remains active.

Savannah then made a direct appeal to the public, saying her family is desperate for answers. "We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes." She added: "Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or just unusual — perhaps with someone they deeply love. Perhaps they are afraid to come forward. Perhaps they are conflicted. Perhaps they are angry or upset for being in this situation." Savannah urged anyone with information not to stay silent. "There is a way out — to tell what you know. You can do so anonymously. The reward is available. There is a way to end this situation and do the right thing."

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'Real People, Facing Real Grief'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The 'Today' anchor said they are 'real people, facing real grief.'

The television journalist said her family remains committed to finding Nancy while relying on faith and the support of others. "We are real people, facing real grief, doing the best we can, and counting our many blessings along the way — most especially the prayers and love from good people, which we feel deeply," she wrote. She also addressed people following the case for the wrong reasons. "We need your prayers, we need your kindness. We need the good to be stronger than the evil. If you are following this story for entertainment or for profit, you are not on her side — you are part of the harm perpetrated against her," Savannah explained.

'Bring Her Home'

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie begged the public to 'bring her home.'