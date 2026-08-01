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Home > Entertainment > Olivia Wilde
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EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Wilde Reveals the Truth About Her Romance With Much-Younger Ex-Boyfriend Harry Styles

Photo of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde addressed rumors surrounding her romance with Harry Styles.

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Aug. 1 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Olivia Wilde knows her romance with her decade-younger Don't Worry Darling costar Harry Styles will always be a talking point.

Four years after the couple split, the 42-year-old — now promoting The Invite, which she directed and stars in — wants to clear up the rumors.

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Olivia Breaks Her Silence

Photo of Olivia Wilde
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde described her two-year relationship with Harry Styles as loving, wonderful, and joyful.

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In a new interview with The Cut, the mom of two (with ex Jason Sudeikis) called her two years with the former boy bander "loving and wonderful and joyful," but still bristles at the pushback she got for dating the 32-year-old amid buzz about on-set tension with Don't Worry Darling star Florence Pugh, who was said to resent the couple's relationship during the shoot.

"I was never not available on set," she told the magazine. "I wanted to be like, 'None of this is true.'"

Instead, she said, "I was told [by the studio], 'Don't say a f--king word. Just go out there and smile.'"

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