EXCLUSIVE: Penélope Cruz's Brain Aneurysm Scare 'Has Sent Star's Head Into a Spin'

The Oscar winner – who won the Best Supporting Actress trophy in 2009 for her performance in Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona – described a doctor dropping the bombshell on the eve of her night-shoot sequences playing a cabaret singer in the flick.

"We're about to go out. I was putting on my wig, and they said, 'Oh, apparently you have some brain aneurysm,'" she recalled.

"I thought I was about to die. This is something that was totally surreal in my life."

Cruz explained that she was medically cleared to continue her work and said of the experience, "I thought, 'It's a total miracle. I have to, I must have this in me.'"

The brunette beauty also praised the film's production team for their support throughout the ordeal.