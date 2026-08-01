EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Son Faces Backlash After Seeking Funds for Pizza Business

"Haters gonna hate," he cried in the comments of his original Instagram. "I'm sure I'll have to explain this many more times to ignorant people who think I should 'ask my mom' or that I have money... YEAH, I also have a lot of bills, I also have a budget.

"I have always wanted to start my own business, but marketing and advertising always get in my way," said Garcia in the controversial July 10 GoFundMe pitch. "I have found a large industrial pizza oven and negotiated it from $14,000 down to $8,500. I have $3,000 saved up for this."

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the allegedly cash-strapped Garcia, who once admitted having a $3,000-a-month fentanyl habit, took home nearly $3million when Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54 after going into cardiac arrest from complications of a small bowel obstruction.