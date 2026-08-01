EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Son Faces Backlash After Seeking Funds for Pizza Business
Aug. 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Priscilla Presley's son, Navarone, is being slammed for launching a social media campaign to raise dough for an organic pizza business – despite the fact the drug-challenged nepo baby pocketed $2.7million following the death of half sister Lisa Marie in 2023, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, 39, took to Instagram to promote his GoFundMe account, hoping to raise $5,500 to purchase an oven, but he immediately got defensive when online trolls suggested he ask Elvis [Presley]'s ex-wife for the cash.
GoFundMe Sparks Fresh Controversy
"Haters gonna hate," he cried in the comments of his original Instagram. "I'm sure I'll have to explain this many more times to ignorant people who think I should 'ask my mom' or that I have money... YEAH, I also have a lot of bills, I also have a budget.
"I have always wanted to start my own business, but marketing and advertising always get in my way," said Garcia in the controversial July 10 GoFundMe pitch. "I have found a large industrial pizza oven and negotiated it from $14,000 down to $8,500. I have $3,000 saved up for this."
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the allegedly cash-strapped Garcia, who once admitted having a $3,000-a-month fentanyl habit, took home nearly $3million when Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54 after going into cardiac arrest from complications of a small bowel obstruction.
Legal Battle Adds Pressure
Garcia is also a defendant in a bombshell $50million lawsuit against Priscilla filed by former business partners Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, who claim they got ZERO dollars after he grabbed his bag from Lisa Marie's estate.
"Defendant Navarone has been enriched by Plaintiff's services and failed to compensate Plaintiffs Kruse and Fialko for the value of their services," the lawsuit states.
He has disputed their claims.
It is unknown what happened to Navarone's millions, but he told TMZ he is shilling for the money for budget reasons and because "I can't ask [my mom] for money for every whimsical idea I have or we both would be broke."
Insider Questions Garcia's Fundraiser
One insider said the cash grab by Garcia, whose father is Priscilla's former longtime boyfriend, Marco Garibaldi, doesn't make any sense since he's living large on a nepo baby trust fund.
"I think it's suspicious and downright embarrassing," the insider told RadarOnline.com.
"He has plenty of money and GoFundMe is for people in financial need who can't pay a hospital bill. Creating a GoFundMe account for a pizza oven when your mom is a millionaire is absolutely shameful."