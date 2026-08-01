Trump Aide Under Investigation After Allegedly 'Threatening to Beat' Colleague During Heated Elevator Clash
July 31 2026, Updated 8:03 p.m. ET
A senior Trump administration official is under internal investigation following allegations he shoved and threatened a colleague inside the State Department, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a complaint obtained by the Daily Mail, Ali Motamedi, a special assistant to Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry in his role as U.S. special envoy to Greenland, accused Gavin Wax, chief of staff to the undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, of threatening and pushing him during a confrontation earlier this month.
Ali Motamedi's Shock Allegations
"If you ever talk sh-t about me or my family again, I will beat the fu-k out of you," Motamedi claimed Wax said, before forcefully pushing him in the chest as the two exited an elevator, as Wax then re-entered the elevator.
It's been reported the complaint has prompted an investigation by the State Department's Office of Special Investigations.
Motamedi reportedly denied knowing what prompted the accusation, writing in his complaint that he did not understand why Wax believed he had spoken negatively about him or his family.
Alleged Confrontation Stemmed From Disagreements
However, the allegations have been strongly disputed.
According to the outlet, sources familiar with the incident claimed the confrontation stemmed from disagreements involving expense reimbursements, before turning into a verbal dispute over allegations that Motamedi had made comments about Wax's Jewish heritage.
Insiders aligned with Motamedi denied those allegations and disputed that characterization of events.
The outlet further reported that another State Department official, Charles Yockey, was allegedly present during the elevator encounter and supported Wax’s account that no physical assault occurred.
Surveillance Footage?
Questions also remain over whether surveillance footage captured the incident. While some sources told the publication security cameras may have recorded at least part of the encounter, others disputed whether any usable video exists.
Neither the State Department nor Wax had publicly commented on the allegations as of publication.
The allegations have attracted attention because of Wax's close ties to President Trump. Before joining the administration, Wax served as president of the New York Young Republican Club, which became the first Young Republican chapter to endorse Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.
Trump publicly praised Wax during the club's annual gala in 2023.
Internal Administrative Investigation
The complaint also noted the confrontation is not the first workplace complaint involving Wax. The outlet reported he was previously accused in a separate internal complaint of threatening another administration official during a dispute related to leaked group chats. Wax denied wrongdoing in that matter and remained in his position following a White House review.
The Daily Beast independently confirmed that the State Department has opened an internal investigation into the alleged elevator confrontation, though the outlet likewise reported sharply conflicting accounts from sources familiar with the incident.
At this stage, no criminal charges have been announced, no lawsuit has been filed, and no publicly available court records related to the allegations have been identified. The matter remains an internal administrative investigation.