Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Aide Under Investigation After Allegedly 'Threatening to Beat' Colleague During Heated Elevator Clash

Gavin Wax,Donald trump
Source: @gavinwax/instgram; MEGA

A senior Trump administration official is under internal investigation.

July 31 2026, Updated 8:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A senior Trump administration official is under internal investigation following allegations he shoved and threatened a colleague inside the State Department, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a complaint obtained by the Daily Mail, Ali Motamedi, a special assistant to Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry in his role as U.S. special envoy to Greenland, accused Gavin Wax, chief of staff to the undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, of threatening and pushing him during a confrontation earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Ali Motamedi's Shock Allegations

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry
Source: MEGA

Ali Motamedi, special assistant to Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (above), accused Gavin Wax of pushing and threatening him.

Article continues below advertisement

"If you ever talk sh-t about me or my family again, I will beat the fu-k out of you," Motamedi claimed Wax said, before forcefully pushing him in the chest as the two exited an elevator, as Wax then re-entered the elevator.

It's been reported the complaint has prompted an investigation by the State Department's Office of Special Investigations.

Motamedi reportedly denied knowing what prompted the accusation, writing in his complaint that he did not understand why Wax believed he had spoken negatively about him or his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Alleged Confrontation Stemmed From Disagreements

Photo of Gavin Wax
Source: @gavinwax/instgram

Wax allegedly pushed Motamed as they walked off an elevator.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the allegations have been strongly disputed.

According to the outlet, sources familiar with the incident claimed the confrontation stemmed from disagreements involving expense reimbursements, before turning into a verbal dispute over allegations that Motamedi had made comments about Wax's Jewish heritage.

Insiders aligned with Motamedi denied those allegations and disputed that characterization of events.

The outlet further reported that another State Department official, Charles Yockey, was allegedly present during the elevator encounter and supported Wax’s account that no physical assault occurred.

Article continues below advertisement

Surveillance Footage?

Gavin Wax
Source: MEGA

Questions also remain over whether surveillance footage captured the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Questions also remain over whether surveillance footage captured the incident. While some sources told the publication security cameras may have recorded at least part of the encounter, others disputed whether any usable video exists.

Neither the State Department nor Wax had publicly commented on the allegations as of publication.

The allegations have attracted attention because of Wax's close ties to President Trump. Before joining the administration, Wax served as president of the New York Young Republican Club, which became the first Young Republican chapter to endorse Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump publicly praised Wax during the club's annual gala in 2023.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
President Donald Trump, Judge Stanley Bastian

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Suffers Setback as Judge Refuses to Recuse Himself in DOJ Fight Over Fired U.S. Attorney

Donald Trump was accused of going everywhere with his young assistant.

'This Is Not Normal': Trump Faces Backlash for Having Young Blonde Aide With Him '24/7 Instead of Wife Melania'

Article continues below advertisement

Internal Administrative Investigation

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The U.S. Department of State’
Source: The U.S. Department of State’

This is where the alleged incident took place.

The complaint also noted the confrontation is not the first workplace complaint involving Wax. The outlet reported he was previously accused in a separate internal complaint of threatening another administration official during a dispute related to leaked group chats. Wax denied wrongdoing in that matter and remained in his position following a White House review.

The Daily Beast independently confirmed that the State Department has opened an internal investigation into the alleged elevator confrontation, though the outlet likewise reported sharply conflicting accounts from sources familiar with the incident.

At this stage, no criminal charges have been announced, no lawsuit has been filed, and no publicly available court records related to the allegations have been identified. The matter remains an internal administrative investigation.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.