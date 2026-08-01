Trump Aide Under Investigation After Allegedly 'Threatening to Beat' Colleague During Heated Elevator Clash

According to a complaint obtained by the Daily Mail , Ali Motamedi, a special assistant to Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry in his role as U.S. special envoy to Greenland, accused Gavin Wax, chief of staff to the undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, of threatening and pushing him during a confrontation earlier this month.

A senior Trump administration official is under internal investigation following allegations he shoved and threatened a colleague inside the State Department , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ali Motamedi, special assistant to Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (above), accused Gavin Wax of pushing and threatening him.

"If you ever talk sh-t about me or my family again, I will beat the fu-k out of you," Motamedi claimed Wax said, before forcefully pushing him in the chest as the two exited an elevator, as Wax then re-entered the elevator.

It's been reported the complaint has prompted an investigation by the State Department's Office of Special Investigations.

Motamedi reportedly denied knowing what prompted the accusation, writing in his complaint that he did not understand why Wax believed he had spoken negatively about him or his family.