EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Royal Future Derailed by 'Egos,' Author Claims
July 31 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle could have become one of the most influential modern members of the Royal Family, but "egos on both sides" ultimately prevented her from fulfilling that potential, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
That's according to royal author Simon Vigar, who argues the Duchess of Sussex was once viewed as a transformative figure for the monarchy.
Meghan Markle's Royal Promise
Former Suits actress Markle, 44, married Prince Harry, 41, at Windsor Castle in 2018, entering the Royal Family amid widespread optimism that her background as an actress and campaigner would bring a fresh perspective to royal life.
Expectations were high during the early months of the couple's marriage, but less than two years later they announced they would step back from royal duties and leave the UK.
The couple said they wanted greater privacy and financial independence before establishing a new life in Montecito, California, with their two children.
Their departure marked one of the most significant shifts in the modern monarchy and prompted years of speculation about what went wrong behind palace walls.
Meghan Markle Thwarted By 'Egos on Both Sides'
Writing in his book The Four Wives of Windsor, Vigar argues Markle had all the qualities needed to become a leading figure within the institution before tensions on both sides undermined that opportunity.
He said: "She should have been, could have been, fantastic for the royal family, but egos on both sides got in the way."
Vigar also argued the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the potential to reshape the monarchy had events unfolded differently.
He said Harry and Markle "should have been transformative" for the Royal Family.
According to Vigar, Markle was "obviously a massive asset" who "would have been a major player" in royal life, suggesting the institution and the Sussexes both missed an opportunity to capitalize on the enthusiasm that surrounded the couple following their wedding.
Sussex Split Changed Everything
The pair's decision to step away from royal duties in 2020 came after increasing scrutiny from the media and growing reports of strained relationships within the family.
During that period, speculation intensified over tensions between Harry and his older brother, Prince William, 44, as well as Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 44, with reports suggesting those relationships had begun to deteriorate not long after Harry and Markle married.
Despite relocating to California, where they have since focused on commercial ventures and charitable work, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to attract attention over their relationship with the Royal Family.
Public appearances, interviews and legal battles have ensured they remain central figures in debates surrounding the future of the monarchy.
Can Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Rebuild?
Recent reports have suggested Harry and Markle are attempting to repair some of the fractured relationships that emerged following their departure from royal life. Among those said to be part of that effort are King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, who the couple reportedly met during a visit to Highgrove in July.
While Buckingham Palace has not publicly commented on Vigar's assessment, his account reflects a wider debate among royal commentators over whether the Sussexes' departure represented a missed opportunity for both the couple and the institution.
A palace source told Radar: "His argument is Markle arrived with the potential to modernize the monarchy, but that conflicting personalities, expectations, internal tensions and ultimately her ego overshadowed what many initially believed could become one of the Royal Family's most significant partnerships in a generation."