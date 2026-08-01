EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Royal Future Derailed by 'Egos,' Author Claims

Former Suits actress Markle, 44, married Prince Harry, 41, at Windsor Castle in 2018, entering the Royal Family amid widespread optimism that her background as an actress and campaigner would bring a fresh perspective to royal life.

Expectations were high during the early months of the couple's marriage, but less than two years later they announced they would step back from royal duties and leave the UK.

The couple said they wanted greater privacy and financial independence before establishing a new life in Montecito, California, with their two children.

Their departure marked one of the most significant shifts in the modern monarchy and prompted years of speculation about what went wrong behind palace walls.