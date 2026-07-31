EXCLUSIVE: Trump Suffers Setback as Judge Refuses to Recuse Himself in DOJ Fight Over Fired U.S. Attorney

The latest development comes after Roger Rogoff sued Trump, claiming he was fired less than an hour after being sworn in as the court-appointed U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington.

Rogoff's lawsuit names Trump, the Executive Office of the President, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and the U.S. Department of Justice as defendants, arguing the president lacked authority to terminate his court appointment.

The dispute centers on one of Trump's first-term priorities after returning to office: replacing U.S. attorneys across the country. The position of U.S. attorney is traditionally filled through presidential nomination and Senate confirmation, although federal courts may appoint an interim U.S. attorney when vacancies remain unfilled.