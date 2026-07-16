Trump Administration's Bombshell Firing: Prez Pushes Out Newly Sworn-In Seattle U.S. Attorney Minutes After Swearing-In
July 16 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump switched up on the new U.S. attorney for Western Washington state, Roger Rogoff, after his persistent attacks against the judicial system.
His tenure in office lasted less than an hour. The former King County judge and veteran state and federal prosecutor was sworn in Wednesday morning in Seattle. He received a unanimous appointment by the district's 17 federal judges, but the president wasn't impressed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Donald Trump Fires New Judge in Under an Hour
Rogoff sounded the alarm about his sudden removal from office, telling the Associated Press it all went wrong after he requested a meeting with first assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd, who served as interim U.S. attorney for 120 days. Floyd was also a former immigration judge.
Trump, 80, though, stepped in before the meeting could happen. As he waited for Floyd, he received a notice that he was personally removed by the president.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche backed up Trump's power. He wrote on X, "District court judges can appoint a temporary U.S. Attorney, and POTUS can fire them.
"WDWA judges abandoned the time-honored process of consultation with the administration so that the selected U.S. Attorney is qualified to serve in the administration. Roger Rogoff has been fired by the President."
Trump's Appointment Powers Under Question
However, Trump's powers when it comes to nominations, selections, and terminations have been widely contested. He doesn't have power over every position in government, with organizations and individuals often challenging his powers, and the judge gig is a particularly contentious slot.
After all, U.S. attorneys must be confirmed by the Senate, except for interim positions such as Floyd's. Trump never submitted Floyd to the Senate for confirmation, keeping him as the first assistant U.S. attorney.
After the interim appointment is over, federal judges can select the next U.S. attorney, as they did with Rogoff.
Roger Rogoff Considers Lawsuit
Trump's move could result in a fresh lawsuit. Admitting he considered legal action, Rogoff said, "I'm really proud of my career. The fact that the judges of this district – most of whom I’ve spent my career appearing in front of, or trying cases against, or working with – believed that I was the right person to do this work is just really humbling and amazing."
Rogoff hasn't yet filed any legal action against the president or his administration, and it's uncertain what turn or precedent the fallout could have.
The Trump administration's powers have been challenged over other appointments, too. For example, Lindsey Halligan was booted from her position as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. A judge rules that her appointment, which was by then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, was unlawful.
Indictments against New York State Attorney General Letitia James and FBI Director James Comey, secured by Halligan, were immediately dismissed.
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Roger Rogoff Defended by Senator From Washington
Rogoff was defended by allies in Washington, D.C., who were unhappy with Trump's practices.
Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said in a statement, "Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to public service, and he was appointed legally by the federal judges in the Western District of Washington. This administration doesn't want to deal with advice and consent – they just want to install cronies to carry out a corrupt political agenda."