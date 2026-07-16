Trump Administration's Bombshell Firing: Prez Pushes Out Newly Sworn-In Seattle U.S. Attorney Minutes After Swearing-In

Rogoff sounded the alarm about his sudden removal from office, telling the Associated Press it all went wrong after he requested a meeting with first assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd, who served as interim U.S. attorney for 120 days. Floyd was also a former immigration judge.

Trump, 80, though, stepped in before the meeting could happen. As he waited for Floyd, he received a notice that he was personally removed by the president.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche backed up Trump's power. He wrote on X, "District court judges can appoint a temporary U.S. Attorney, and POTUS can fire them.

"WDWA judges abandoned the time-honored process of consultation with the administration so that the selected U.S. Attorney is qualified to serve in the administration. Roger Rogoff has been fired by the President."