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Home > News > Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley's Son, 39, Defends Launching GoFundMe to Start Pizza Business Rather than Turning to Wealthy Mom

picture of Navarone Garibaldi Garci and Priscilla Presley
Source: @nava_rone/Instagram; MEGA

Priscella Presley's son Navarone Garibaldi Garci has defended setting up a GoFundMe page to help kickstart his pizza business.

July 13 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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Priscilla Presley's son has defended setting up a GoFundMe page to kickstart his fledgling organic pizza business, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, 39, hopes to raise $5,500 to buy an industrial pizza oven, having already saved $3,000 himself.

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'She Loves The Idea But I Can't Ask For Money'

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picture of Navarone Garibaldi Garcia
Source: GOFUNDME

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia says he and Priscilla Presley would both be 'broke' if he asked for her money for every business idea he had.

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However, Garcia has sparked backlash on social media from users asking why he didn’t reach out to his famous and wealthy mom – the longtime wife of late music icon Elvis and worth a reported $50million – to lend him the cash.

Speaking to TMZ, Garcia said: "She loves the idea, but I can't ask for money for every whimsical idea I have, or we both would be broke."

He later said his mother, who had Garcia with his father, screenwriter Marco Garibaldi, will support the business once it is up and running.

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Navarone Garibaldi Garcia Defends Decision

picture of Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

'She loves the idea,' Garcia claimed of Priscilla Presley's reaction to his business idea.

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Garcia, who is the half-brother of the late Lisa Marie Presley, is the lead singer of the Los Angeles-based band Them Guns.

He wrote in the GoFundMe page's description: "I have always wanted to start my own business, but marketing and advertising always get in my way. As well as having the whole brick and mortar shop to add another expense."

In his original Instagram post defending the crowdfunding, Garcia wrote that he regularly donates his money and has "crazy ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder)."

"Haters gonna hate… and I'm sure I'll have to explain this many more times to ignorant people who think I should 'ask my mom' or that I have money," he wrote.

"YEAH, I also have a lot of bills, I also have a budget, I also donate to other causes… I also give to the homeless… I just don't film and put it on YouTube… but I also have crazy ADD and try to do lots of things."

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Huge Earning Power

picture of Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley earned $1million for just 34 personal appearances in 2024.

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He went on to explain: "If I just went all in every time I thought I had a great idea… I'd be broke in two days."

In an Instagram post shared Saturday, Garcia compared the people donating to his GoFundMe to investors in his business.

"It's crazy how many people seem to think every business is created by asking someone's mom for money," Garcia wrote in his caption.

"Of all the business i know, NOONE just went all in with their own money. Investors are a thing, and people love PiZZA! And pizza THEY SHALL RECIEVE! Peace and love everybody!"

Radar gave an insight into Priscilla's earning power last year in the midst of a legal fight with a former business associate.

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picture of Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley's finances were revealed in a legal battle with an ex-business associate.

Priscilla filed a declaration stating she brought in a staggering $1million from "34 paid appearances worldwide" in 2024.

She further stated she had two appearances in Florida that year, which earned her $62,000.

She added: "For my income, I rely heavily on my appearances, which are typically done as part of a series of stage discussions I call 'An Evening With Priscilla.' Defendants know that this is my primary source of income and how I am able to pay my bills.

"Recently, in an effort to directly and improperly interfere with my ability to earn a living, (Brigitte) and (the other associate) (through the companies they created for their benefit) have begun barraging my contractual partners, associates, personal assistants and family members, with a series of baseless cease and desist letters, demanding that everyone in my life stop doing business with me or assisting me earn a living."

"I have had to incur significant fees and costs trying to defend against these baseless threatening letters," Priscilla noted.

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