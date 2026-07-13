Priscilla Presley's Son, 39, Defends Launching GoFundMe to Start Pizza Business Rather than Turning to Wealthy Mom

Garcia, who is the half-brother of the late Lisa Marie Presley, is the lead singer of the Los Angeles-based band Them Guns.

He wrote in the GoFundMe page's description: "I have always wanted to start my own business, but marketing and advertising always get in my way. As well as having the whole brick and mortar shop to add another expense."

In his original Instagram post defending the crowdfunding, Garcia wrote that he regularly donates his money and has "crazy ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder)."

"Haters gonna hate… and I'm sure I'll have to explain this many more times to ignorant people who think I should 'ask my mom' or that I have money," he wrote.

"YEAH, I also have a lot of bills, I also have a budget, I also donate to other causes… I also give to the homeless… I just don't film and put it on YouTube… but I also have crazy ADD and try to do lots of things."