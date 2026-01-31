Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's ‘Hidden Husband!’ Inside the Court Docs That Claim Queen of Graceland Was Married to Another Man

Court documents have claimed Priscilla Presley was secretly married to another man while ruling Graceland.
Jan. 31 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Priscilla Presley secretly wed ex Marco Garibaldi – but kept the long-ago marriage under wraps to continue cashing in on the name of Elvis Presley and tapping into the late King of Rock 'n' Roll's $500 lmillion estate through their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, shocking court documents allege.

RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal the bombshell accusations found in an eye-opening breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by 80-year-old Priscilla's former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, against her and Marco's recovering addict son, Navarone Garibaldi, 38.

Court Docs Allege Secret Presley Marriage

Court documents allege Priscilla Presley secretly married Marco Garibaldi while continuing to profit from Elvis Presley's legacy.
According to court documents, Navarone bragged to Kruse and Fialko that his mom entered into a "secret" marriage with his dad so "she could still maintain her connection to Elvis and live off of his legacy by using the Presley name."

The docs charge that for years, Priscilla funneled money from now-deceased Lisa Marie's trust and used it to "fund Navarone's lifestyle and drug addiction."

RadarOnline.com could not locate any records confirming Priscilla's alleged union with Marco.

Her pit bull attorney Marty Singer flatly denied the marriage allegations, adding: "It is also fabricated that Priscilla funneled money from Lisa Marie's trust to support her son Navarone and that Kruse secured a multimillion-dollar payout for Navarone."

The claims by Kruse and her attorney, who wants his 15 minutes of fame, are shameful conduct to try to deflect the court and the public from the multimillion-dollar tort claims by my client against Kruse and her cohorts for elder abuse and misappropriation.

Elvis' Legacy Fueled Priscilla’s Empire

Garibaldi was identified in filings as Priscilla's alleged husband in a long-hidden marriage.
Priscilla, who divorced Elvis in 1973 after six years of marriage, met Brazilian TV producer Marco through a friend in 1984 and lived with him for 22 years.

The former Queen of Graceland turned her union with Elvis into a cottage industry with tell-all books and speaking tours, and maintains she "never wanted" to remarry because "no one could ever match" the Love Me Tender singer.

In 2024, Priscilla filed her ongoing lawsuit against Kruse and Fialko, claiming they bamboozled her into signing over as much as 80 percent of her earnings from their joint venture – including $1million made from trading on the Presley name.

Priscilla Hit With Scorched-Earth Countersuit

Attorney Marty Singer denied claims Presley funneled money from daughter Lisa Marie Presley's trust to support brother Navarone Garibaldi.
Kruse and Fialko, who deny the charges, slammed Priscilla with a 211-page countersuit, in which they call her a "pit viper" willing to "exploit" anyone to satisfy her "thirst for money."

They've also accused Priscilla of pulling the plug on 54-year-old Lisa Marie in 2023 in a bid to collect on an insurance policy and arranging for granddaughter Riley Keough to donate her eggs to John Travolta and late wife Kelly Preston for the birth of their son Ben, 15.

Meanwhile, Kruse and Fialko's suit against Navarone alleges he never compensated them for securing him a payout from Lisa Marie's estate.

Lawyers Trade Blistering Accusations in Court

Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko accused Priscilla of exploiting the Presley name in a breach-of-contract lawsuit.
In a recent court filing, Priscilla's attorney, Max D. Fabricant, accused Kruse and Fialko of making meritless legal claims and called their accusations "a shameful display of malicious retaliation."

Jordan Matthews, who represents Kruse and Fialko, maintained his clients have "been accused of horrific acts that are not supported by any evidence whatsoever."

