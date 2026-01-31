EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's ‘Hidden Husband!’ Inside the Court Docs That Claim Queen of Graceland Was Married to Another Man

According to court documents, Navarone bragged to Kruse and Fialko that his mom entered into a "secret" marriage with his dad so "she could still maintain her connection to Elvis and live off of his legacy by using the Presley name."

The docs charge that for years, Priscilla funneled money from now-deceased Lisa Marie's trust and used it to "fund Navarone's lifestyle and drug addiction."

RadarOnline.com could not locate any records confirming Priscilla's alleged union with Marco.

Her pit bull attorney Marty Singer flatly denied the marriage allegations, adding: "It is also fabricated that Priscilla funneled money from Lisa Marie's trust to support her son Navarone and that Kruse secured a multimillion-dollar payout for Navarone."

The claims by Kruse and her attorney, who wants his 15 minutes of fame, are shameful conduct to try to deflect the court and the public from the multimillion-dollar tort claims by my client against Kruse and her cohorts for elder abuse and misappropriation.