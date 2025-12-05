EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Devastating Fight — Elvis' Widow 'Desperately Wants to Convince World She Didn't KILL' Daughter Lisa Marie... as Disturbing Lawsuit Plays On

According to Kruse and Fialko, Priscilla’s motive for "pulling the plug" was to cash in on the $25million life insurance payout and get her hands on her only daughter’s inheritance from the King of Rock and Roll, including his iconic Graceland estate in Memphis.

However, Priscilla is now speaking out against the allegations as she kicked off a huge international tour to promote her memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.

"Priscilla is desperately trying to convince the world that she didn’t kill her daughter," a source noted.

In her book, Priscilla insists Lisa Marie’s "spirit" wasn’t there as a ventilator breathed for her. According to Priscilla, a doctor claimed Lisa Marie would have "no quality of life," even if her restarted heart continued to beat.