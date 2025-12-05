EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Devastating Fight — Elvis' Widow 'Desperately Wants to Convince World She Didn't KILL' Daughter Lisa Marie... as Disturbing Lawsuit Plays On
Dec. 5 2025, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
Priscilla Presley is still dealing with the disturbing lawsuit brought on by her former business partners, who accused Elvis' widow of taking their daughter Lisa Marie Presley off of life support in January 2023, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko made the eye-opening allegations in a cross-complaint action against the 80-year-old widow, in response to the elder abuse lawsuit she previously filed against them.
Priscilla Presley's Explanation on Shock Allegations
According to Kruse and Fialko, Priscilla’s motive for "pulling the plug" was to cash in on the $25million life insurance payout and get her hands on her only daughter’s inheritance from the King of Rock and Roll, including his iconic Graceland estate in Memphis.
However, Priscilla is now speaking out against the allegations as she kicked off a huge international tour to promote her memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.
"Priscilla is desperately trying to convince the world that she didn’t kill her daughter," a source noted.
In her book, Priscilla insists Lisa Marie’s "spirit" wasn’t there as a ventilator breathed for her. According to Priscilla, a doctor claimed Lisa Marie would have "no quality of life," even if her restarted heart continued to beat.
Priscilla Presley the 'Pit Viper'
Priscilla writes she thought of her famous daughter's "wild, rebellious, passionate girl, lying in a vegetative state" for the remainder of her life, and permitted medical staff to take her off life support. However, according to Kruse and Fialko, before Lisa Marie's burial, Priscilla boasted, "I'm the queen. I’m in charge of Graceland."
The court drama began after Priscilla accused Kruse and Fialko of elder abuse and financial fraud, alleging they stole $1million from her. Priscilla's civil suit accused Kruse of being a "con artist and pathological liar" who allegedly "fraudulently induced" her into signing contracts that gave Kruse and her partners, including Fialko, 80 percent of her income.
In response, the duo responded and alleged in court documents that Priscilla "ignored the warning signs" just before Lisa Marie died from cardiac arrest in 2023 at the age of 54.
In the complaint, Kruse and Fialko label Priscilla a "pit viper willing to prey on her own family," and claim she is willing to "exploit" anyone to satisfy her "thirst for money."
A 'Shameful' Lawsuit
"She is a calculated sociopath and master of deception, who has lived off of and exploited the 'Presley' name for her own personal gain," the lawsuit notes: "Priscilla ultimately wants one thing, power, no matter the cost. Priscilla's thirst for power and money was insatiable."
Priscilla denies the allegations, as her lawyer, Marty Singer, called it "one of the most shameful, ridiculous, salacious, and meritless lawsuits I have seen in my practice,” and added it is "nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an 80-year-old woman."
Priscilla has also received backlash for the contents of her memoir, especially the parts about her late daughter, whom she remembers as a "little terror" growing up. She also discusses Lisa Marie's drug addiction, her notable marriage to Michael Jackson, which Priscilla was not a fan of, as well as the devastating 2020 suicide of her 27-year-old son, Benjamin Keough.
What Does Priscilla Presley Say About Lisa Marie in Her Memoir?
“She feels the need to clear up some of the parts in her memoir that have caused offense," the new insider explained. "It was never her intention to dishonor Lisa’s memory or tear her down for mistakes she made. Priscilla is just a brutally honest person.”
According to the source, Priscilla is also "eager" to correct the "false narrative" she wanted to control Graceland, which Lisa Marie left to her three daughters.
"All Priscilla wants is to protect the property. And she believes she deserves to be a part of Graceland," the source explained. "She wants to protect Elvis’ legacy.”
Priscilla's granddaughter, Riley, previously defended her grandmother and said, "These claims are not only untrue but also deeply hurtful. Our family is, and always has been, united in love and respect for one another."