Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Priscilla Presley
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Devastating Fight — Elvis' Widow 'Desperately Wants to Convince World She Didn't KILL' Daughter Lisa Marie... as Disturbing Lawsuit Plays On

Photo of Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley is doing everything in her power to convince everyone she did not kill Lisa Marie Presley.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 5 2025, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Priscilla Presley is still dealing with the disturbing lawsuit brought on by her former business partners, who accused Elvis' widow of taking their daughter Lisa Marie Presley off of life support in January 2023, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko made the eye-opening allegations in a cross-complaint action against the 80-year-old widow, in response to the elder abuse lawsuit she previously filed against them.

Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla Presley's Explanation on Shock Allegations

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley was accused of 'pulling the plug' on her only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

According to Kruse and Fialko, Priscilla’s motive for "pulling the plug" was to cash in on the $25million life insurance payout and get her hands on her only daughter’s inheritance from the King of Rock and Roll, including his iconic Graceland estate in Memphis.

However, Priscilla is now speaking out against the allegations as she kicked off a huge international tour to promote her memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.

"Priscilla is desperately trying to convince the world that she didn’t kill her daughter," a source noted.

In her book, Priscilla insists Lisa Marie’s "spirit" wasn’t there as a ventilator breathed for her. According to Priscilla, a doctor claimed Lisa Marie would have "no quality of life," even if her restarted heart continued to beat.

Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla Presley the 'Pit Viper'

Photo of Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

The allegation came in response to Priscilla accusing her former business partners of elder abuse.

Priscilla writes she thought of her famous daughter's "wild, rebellious, passionate girl, lying in a vegetative state" for the remainder of her life, and permitted medical staff to take her off life support. However, according to Kruse and Fialko, before Lisa Marie's burial, Priscilla boasted, "I'm the queen. I’m in charge of Graceland."

The court drama began after Priscilla accused Kruse and Fialko of elder abuse and financial fraud, alleging they stole $1million from her. Priscilla's civil suit accused Kruse of being a "con artist and pathological liar" who allegedly "fraudulently induced" her into signing contracts that gave Kruse and her partners, including Fialko, 80 percent of her income.

In response, the duo responded and alleged in court documents that Priscilla "ignored the warning signs" just before Lisa Marie died from cardiac arrest in 2023 at the age of 54.

In the complaint, Kruse and Fialko label Priscilla a "pit viper willing to prey on her own family," and claim she is willing to "exploit" anyone to satisfy her "thirst for money."

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Shameful' Lawsuit

Photo of Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley,
Source: MEGA

Priscilla has been accused of letting her daughter die to snag millions in insurance.

"She is a calculated sociopath and master of deception, who has lived off of and exploited the 'Presley' name for her own personal gain," the lawsuit notes: "Priscilla ultimately wants one thing, power, no matter the cost. Priscilla's thirst for power and money was insatiable."

Priscilla denies the allegations, as her lawyer, Marty Singer, called it "one of the most shameful, ridiculous, salacious, and meritless lawsuits I have seen in my practice,” and added it is "nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an 80-year-old woman."

Priscilla has also received backlash for the contents of her memoir, especially the parts about her late daughter, whom she remembers as a "little terror" growing up. She also discusses Lisa Marie's drug addiction, her notable marriage to Michael Jackson, which Priscilla was not a fan of, as well as the devastating 2020 suicide of her 27-year-old son, Benjamin Keough.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Picture of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Dirty Andy! Why Andrew Windsor is Literally the Dirtiest Royal in The Firm... And How His Filth Will Cost Him $700K

Kristen Bell has been facing backlash after a 'tone-deaf' post about Dax Shepard sparks claims of downplaying domestic violence.

EXCLUSIVE: Kristen Bell's PR Nightmare Erupts — Actress Accused of Downplaying Domestic Violence in 'Tone-Deaf' Post About Husband Dax Shepard

What Does Priscilla Presley Say About Lisa Marie in Her Memoir?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley also 'bashes' Lisa Marie in her memoir.

“She feels the need to clear up some of the parts in her memoir that have caused offense," the new insider explained. "It was never her intention to dishonor Lisa’s memory or tear her down for mistakes she made. Priscilla is just a brutally honest person.”

According to the source, Priscilla is also "eager" to correct the "false narrative" she wanted to control Graceland, which Lisa Marie left to her three daughters.

"All Priscilla wants is to protect the property. And she believes she deserves to be a part of Graceland," the source explained. "She wants to protect Elvis’ legacy.”

Priscilla's granddaughter, Riley, previously defended her grandmother and said, "These claims are not only untrue but also deeply hurtful. Our family is, and always has been, united in love and respect for one another."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.