EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's State Funeral 'Could Sting Taxpayers for Up To $11Million'

Although his eventual service is not likely to be a grand state funeral, plans could potentially involve St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore – which well-placed royal sources tell us would create huge public costs even if the funeral itself were privately funded.

A source familiar with royal ceremonial costs told Radar in an exclusive interview: "If Andrew ultimately receives a large-scale royal funeral, the overall operation could probably cost around $11million once substantial security, policing, crowd management and ceremonial requirements are considered. That does not mean taxpayers would fund every element, but a major public security operation could leave them with a considerable bill."

Another insider said: "Andrew's status makes this enormously controversial. People will inevitably ask why millions of dollars of public money should potentially be spent around the funeral of someone who has lost his royal titles and public role, and the bill would sting UK taxpayers. There will also be a huge amount of security costs involved."