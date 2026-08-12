EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's State Funeral 'Could Sting Taxpayers for Up To $11Million'
Aug. 11 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's state funeral could sting British taxpayers for up to $11million if he receives a major royal send-off requiring extensive policing and security – despite being stripped of his titles following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 66-year-old former Duke of York is still included in the Cabinet Office's long-standing "bridge" planning process for senior royal funerals.
$11Million Security Bill Sparks Royal Funeral Backlash
Although his eventual service is not likely to be a grand state funeral, plans could potentially involve St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore – which well-placed royal sources tell us would create huge public costs even if the funeral itself were privately funded.
A source familiar with royal ceremonial costs told Radar in an exclusive interview: "If Andrew ultimately receives a large-scale royal funeral, the overall operation could probably cost around $11million once substantial security, policing, crowd management and ceremonial requirements are considered. That does not mean taxpayers would fund every element, but a major public security operation could leave them with a considerable bill."
Another insider said: "Andrew's status makes this enormously controversial. People will inevitably ask why millions of dollars of public money should potentially be spent around the funeral of someone who has lost his royal titles and public role, and the bill would sting UK taxpayers. There will also be a huge amount of security costs involved."
Secret 'Bridge Plans' Remain Active For Andrew Windsor
Andrew lost the use of his HRH and prince titles last year amid renewed scrutiny surrounding his former friendship with convicted predator Epstein, who died aged 66.
He was subsequently required to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor for a farmhouse on King Charles' private Sandringham Estate.
The Cabinet Office maintains plans for funerals involving senior royals, traditionally identified using bridge code names.
Queen Elizabeth II's arrangements were known as Operation London Bridge, while Prince Philip's were called Operation Forth Bridge. Elizabeth died aged 96 in 2022, while Philip was 99 when he died in 2021.
Andrew reportedly remains covered by the planning system despite his dramatically altered position within the Royal Family.
His possible arrangements remain unknown, although St George's Chapel – where Elizabeth and Philip had funeral services – has been suggested as one potential venue.
He could subsequently be buried at Frogmore's Royal Burial Ground, where Edward VIII, who died aged 77, is interred.
Historical Royal Costs Highlight Potential Tax Burden
Any substantial ceremonial presence could require taxpayer-funded policing and security even without an official state funeral.
Previous major royal occasions demonstrate how rapidly those costs can rise. Contemporary estimates put Princess Diana's 1997 funeral at up to roughly $10.8million in today's money, while Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother's 2002 funeral was estimated at approximately $11.3million after inflation adjustment.
Elizabeth II's funeral and associated period of national mourning ultimately cost the British government approximately $218million, according to figures subsequently released by the Treasury.
Outrage Mounts Over Taxpayer Funding For Funeral
Andrew's circumstances have prompted calls for any planned royal ceremonial treatment to be reconsidered.
His association with Epstein has generated years of controversy and scrutiny. Andrew has denied wrongdoing and allegations made against him in connection with the scandal over his links with Epstein.
One unresolved question when it comes to his send-off would be the identity of the pallbearers, as such duties have traditionally involved military regiments associated with the royal family.
Andrew lost his honorary military titles amid the fallout from the Epstein controversy. Any decision to remove royal or ceremonial elements from the plans could ultimately involve the government and Charles.
Spencer Kuvin, the US lawyer who has represented nine of Epstein's victims, said taxpayers' cash should "not ever" be used for Andrew's funeral.
Norman Baker, an outspoken former Liberal Democrat minister in Britain and an expert in royal financial arrangements, hit out that the arrangement leaving Andrew in line for a state funeral "must be an oversight."