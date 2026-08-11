Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Details About Filming Her Only Intimate TV Scene With a Man — 'He Was Just So Perfect'

"Like, I only did one s-x scene in my life, and it was with Julian McMahon from Nip/Tuck, and he was such a gentleman," O'Donnell gushed to host Amy Poehler on the Tuesday, August 11 episode of her Good Hang podcast.

"I had a tube top on and like little underpants, and I'm supposed to be naked, and he's got a little c--- sock, and he's like leaning. His arms are shaking cause he doesn't want to put his body on mine, you know," she continued, setting the scene.

"And so finally, after three takes, they said, 'We keep seeing the top, the tube top,'" O'Donnell shared about how the garment was getting in the way of it appearing that the two were completely in the buff.