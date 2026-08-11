EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Dubbed 'Pathetic' in Age-Related Attack

Attention has since shifted back to their life in California, with Markle's recent 45th birthday celebrations – including footage showing her dancing in her kitchen wearing a small birthday tiara and later jumping into a swimming pool – becoming fresh ammunition for their critics.

A source familiar with criticism surrounding the Sussexes exclusively told Radar: "There is a view among their harshest detractors that Meghan and Harry's behavior can look pathetic for a couple in their 40s. They are no longer young newlyweds finding their feet – they are middle-aged parents, and critics believe some of the dancing, posing and carefully presented lifestyle content looks increasingly ridiculous."

Another insider said: "Their supporters will see it as two people enjoying themselves, but their critics look at their ages and ask why they are still putting on this kind of spectacle publicly."