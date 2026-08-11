EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Dubbed 'Pathetic' in Age-Related Attack
Aug. 11 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been branded "pathetic" in an age-related attack from a longtime critic, who accused the middle-aged couple of putting on a "tragic" public spectacle as they continue promoting their California lifestyle.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the 45-year-old and Harry, 41, have faced renewed scrutiny following their recent visit to Britain and reunion with King Charles III, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79.
Meghan Markle's Birthday Celebrations Draw Detractor Backlash
Attention has since shifted back to their life in California, with Markle's recent 45th birthday celebrations – including footage showing her dancing in her kitchen wearing a small birthday tiara and later jumping into a swimming pool – becoming fresh ammunition for their critics.
A source familiar with criticism surrounding the Sussexes exclusively told Radar: "There is a view among their harshest detractors that Meghan and Harry's behavior can look pathetic for a couple in their 40s. They are no longer young newlyweds finding their feet – they are middle-aged parents, and critics believe some of the dancing, posing and carefully presented lifestyle content looks increasingly ridiculous."
Another insider said: "Their supporters will see it as two people enjoying themselves, but their critics look at their ages and ask why they are still putting on this kind of spectacle publicly."
Royal Commentator Attacks Meghan Markle
The latest broadside came during a conversation between American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield and British TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan, a longstanding and outspoken critic of the Sussexes.
Discussing the couple's recent activities and their California life, O'Sullivan sneered: "It's a pathetic spectacle to see a middle-aged couple – he's 41, she's 45 – basically just dancing around looking at the sky."
His comments followed a video shared on Markle's Instagram account in which the former Suits actress was shown dancing around her kitchen surrounded by balloons and wearing a small birthday tiara.
O'Sullivan subsequently described the Sussexes as "middle-aged people with nothing to do."
He added: "It's just tragic."
Markle's decision to mark her milestone birthday publicly also attracted criticism after she was pictured jumping into a swimming pool during the celebrations.
Prince Harry is the 'Main Attraction'
O'Sullivan then widened his attack to Markle's Hollywood ambitions and her relationship with Harry, describing her as "some Hollywood wannabe who married a Prince."
The couple stepped back as senior working members of the Royal Family in 2020 before relocating to California, where they live with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
Since leaving royal duties, Markle and Harry have pursued commercial projects across television, publishing and other media ventures while establishing their public identities independently of the monarchy.
O'Sullivan claimed, however, that Harry's royal status remained the driving force behind Markle's public profile.
He said: "She still thinks she's the main attraction in the relationship, but of course she's not."
O'Sullivan claimed: "She's just some Hollywood wannabe who married a prince. The prince is the main attraction. The prince is the story. So without Harry, 'Brand Meghan' is nothing.
"I think deep down she probably knows that, but she sure as h--- doesn't like it!"
Meghan markle Makes Acting Comeback Amid Career Pivot
Markle became internationally famous for playing Rachel Zane in Suits before marrying Harry in 2018.
The couple's subsequent departure from royal life has generated years of headlines surrounding their relationship with the Royal Family and their attempts to establish careers in the United States.
Markle recently made a surprise return to acting, filming a cameo as herself in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios comedy Close Personal Friends.
She joined a cast including Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding, marking her first acting role in roughly eight years.